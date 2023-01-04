Submit Release
Myriad Genetics to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Paul J. Diaz, president and chief executive officer, and Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan (JPM) Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PST/7:30 p.m. EST.

The presentation will be available through a live webcast on the Myriad Genetics Investor Relations website. An archived edition of the presentation will be available later that day.

Also during the JPM Conference, Nicole Lambert, chief operating officer, will be participating in a panel discussion about global precision medicine at the Goodwin + KPMG 4th Annual Symposium on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:45 a.m. PST/1:45 p.m. EST.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.  

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, SneakPeek, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2022 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

