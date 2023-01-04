VitalHub Announces Five Year Licensing Contract With Wirral University Teaching Hospital

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) is pleased to announce a five-year licensing agreement of VitalHub subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (Intouch) Patient Journey Platform by Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (“Wirral” or the “Trust”).



The Trust provides healthcare for people of the Wirral Peninsula and the surrounding areas of North West England and North Wales, and is one of the biggest and busiest acute NHS trusts in the North West, serving a population in excess of 320,000 people. Prior to this contract, Wirral was an existing VitalHub subsidiary (Jayex) customer, and has opted to extend and expand their engagement with the Company. This expansion contract will provide the Trust with access to the Company’s robust suite of Patient Journey solutions, including: Flow Manager, Check-in, Patient Calling, Wait Time Manager, Activity Manager, eOutcomes, Mobile Appointment Manager, Walk-in Manager, Room and Resource Manager, Wayfinding, Virtual Clinics, HL7 integration to PAS.

The Intouch with Health Patient Journey Platform enables NHS Trusts and healthcare organizations to manage entire patient workflows and optimize flow in outpatient care in an efficient manner. Processing approximately 56% of all NHS outpatient attendances, the Intouch Platform processes 55 million outpatient appointments annually, utilizing real time data and integrated blended pathways to improve patient flow and support more effective patient care.

"We are thrilled to be deepening our relationship Wirral University Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The Intouch suite of services offers health systems powerful tools to manage the patient journey, and will provide meaningful operational improvements to the Trust. We value the ongoing market traction, contract renewals and expansions we are seeing across the UK marketplace and beyond. We look forward to an exciting year ahead as we continue to execute on our strategic growth initiatives.”

ABOUT WIRRAL UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust, providing healthcare for people of the Wirral Peninsula and the surrounding areas of North West England and North Wales; a population in excess of 320,000 people. Wirral is one of the biggest and busiest acute NHS trusts in the North West. The Trust has been recognized by numerous national awards in areas including dermatology, dementia, patient experience, patient safety, scientific innovation and staff engagement.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com