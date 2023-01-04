Kane Biotech Announces First Distribution Agreement for its coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Hydrogel

Salud Pharma to launch product in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) announces today that it has recently signed a distribution agreement with Salud Pharma S.A. (“Salud Pharma”) for its coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Hydrogel wound care and DermaKB™ scalp care products.



Once Kane obtains 510(k) approval from the FDA, Salud Pharma through its distribution partners will register and commercialize Kane’s coactiv+™ Antimicrobial wound gel throughout Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica via wound care centers and pharmacies and will also import and distribute Kane’s DermaKB™ (www.dermaKB.com) line of scalp detoxifier and shampoos.

“This is a significant milestone for Kane as we secure partners globally to bring our technologies to the wound care and surgical markets,” said Marc Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The response from potential partners for our coactiv+™ Antimicrobial wound gel has been extremely positive. There is a real need in the US and around the world for premium products such as ours that are accessible to patients. We’ve had an opportunity to review Salud Pharma’s track record with other products in the category and they were the clear choice for us.”

The coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Hydrogel is a combination of Kane’s patented coactiv+™ antibiofilm technology and PHMB in a thermo-reversible gel. The combination of these three components provides for a moist environment best suited for wound healing, with superior anti-microbial activity in an easy-to-use thermo-reversible gelling system that is optimized for sensitive wounds. When the coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel is cooled below 16° C/60° F, it transforms into a liquid state, allowing it to be poured onto a sensitive wound, such as a burn. Once applied, the product will gel within seconds, providing a thick clear coating. It can then be easily rinsed off with cold water. The Company aims to make the wound gel accessible to patients, taking into consideration current reimbursement levels under the surgical dressing policy in the U.S.

DermaKB™ Biofilm Products are a line of scalp care products with Kane’s patented coactiv+™ technology that include scalp detoxifier, shampoo, and shampoo bar designed to break down biofilm. Recent research has indicated that the persistence of biofilms may be linked with aggravating the symptoms associated with common scalp conditions, such as dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. DermaKB™ ingredients are designated GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) by the FDA and suitable for daily use.

"We are pleased to partner with Kane Biotech through this agreement. One of our main objectives is to continue adding value in the wound care and dermatological pathologies markets, guiding us in that direction," said Nicolás Ribon, General Manager, Salud Pharma S.A., Panama. "A significant percentage of wounds and dermatological pathologies in Latin America are associated with high biofilm production. In this sense, we will positively affect the quality of life of patients and caregivers through our distribution."

Chronic wounds present a significant financial burden to the U.S. healthcare system. The treatment of chronic wounds is a major challenge for health care providers, with a high failure rate leading to amputation, sepsis, and death. One of the major reasons for this failure is the formation of bacterial biofilms, which are present in over 80% of chronic wounds1. Biofilm formation can make bacteria up to 1,000 times more resistant to antibiotics, antimicrobial agents, disinfectants, and the host immune system.

About SALUD PHARMA

Salud Pharma S.A. is a pharmaceutical company that offers its customers high quality standards products through solid strategic partnerships in North and Latin America, where it has specialized and reliable distributors.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

