Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,083 in the last 365 days.

Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming NASH-TAG Conference on January 7, 2023

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, Chairman and Co-Founder, Pinnacle Clinical Research and Summit Clinical Research, will deliver an oral presentation of the results of Altimmune’s recently completed 12-week Phase 1b and 12-week extension trials of pemvidutide in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) at the NASH-TAG Conference, which will be held in Park City, UT on January 6-7, 2023. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and NASH. Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Pemvidutide, a Balanced GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, Significantly Reduces Liver Fat, Non-invasive Markers of Fibroinflammation, and Body Weight in Patients with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Results of a Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial
Presenter: Stephen Harrison, M.D., Chairman and Co-Founder of Pinnacle Clinical Research and Summit Clinical Research in San Antonio, TX
Date/Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:30 am Mountain Standard Time

A copy of the presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Investor & Media Contacts:

Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
reisenstadt@altimmune.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming NASH-TAG Conference on January 7, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.