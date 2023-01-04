Submit Release
Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. PT.

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor site at https://ir.monterosatx.com/, and an archived version will be made available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and MGD product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection, and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com

Investors
Shai Biran, Monte Rosa Therapeutics
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


