GBT’s 3D, Multiplanar IC received a Notice of Allowance in Korea

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), received a notice of allowance in Korea for its 3D, Multi-Planar IC design and manufacturing technology patent application. The Korean Patent Application No. is 10-2021-7008024 and it is based on PCT/US2019/050266 application. GBT’s patent application for its 3D, MP microchip architecture presents a new way to design and manufacture integrated circuits to fit advanced analog, digital and mixed type integrated circuits (“IC”) on a silicon wafer. The company’s first 3D microchip patent was filed on March 5, 2019 and granted as of December 1, 2020, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”); U.S. Patent No. 10,854,763. The continuation application, assigned number 17102928, was filed on January 14, 2022, targeted to broaden the protection of the main intellectual property (“IP”) concepts and was granted on August 9, 2022. GBT also filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) application to protect the intellectual property in key countries. PCT is an international patent law treaty that provides a unified procedure for filing patent applications to protect inventions in each of its contracting states. A patent application filed under the PCT is called an international application, or PCT application. South Korea is among the world’s technologically leaders, and considered a significant player in the semiconductors design, manufacturing and hardware-based industries. Among the known microchips corporations in Korea are Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Square. GBT is seeking international protection for its IP in key semiconductor innovation countries. GBT plans to file a continuation application in Korea to broaden and strengthen its 3D, MP microchip IP. The Company also plans to file further patents in this domain, to protect new features and additional innovative concepts in the 3D, MP microchip domain, during 2023.



“We consider this patent as one of our key achievements in the field. Korea is considered one of the major world’s leaders in the semiconductor arena and it is important to protect our IP in this region. The Korean patent application seeks to protect all claims as our first, granted US patent. We have already been granted two patents for this concept. We believe the Intellectual Property we are seeking to protect through this patent application may alleviate the disadvantages of traditional ICs design and manufacturing methodologies by providing new, multi-dimensional approach. We believe this type of technology offers design and manufacturing capabilities of ICs within much smaller space with higher performance and lower cost. We believe that one of its major domains that will directly benefit from this idea is memory. It is our goal to develop this technology to allow for packing more memory cells with a memory chip. We believe that this patent is a major leap in the IC arena and especially for advanced microchips of 5nm and below. We intend to file a divisional application in Korea, which is comparable to a continuation application in the US. The goal of the divisional application will be to strengthen and broaden the technology’s concepts and scope. We plan to file further patent applications to secure more enhancements and new features in this domain during 2023,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

