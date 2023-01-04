The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta to set sail tomorrow

MACAU, January 4 - The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau and title-sponsored by MGM, will be held from 5 to 8 January 2023. 35 teams will compete for the title of three championships.

A press conference was held today (4 January) at MGM Macau to announce the details of the event, and guests included: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer of MGM; Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau; Brian Sou, Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; Christine Lam, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Zhou Liang, Principle Race Officer; Qu Chun, Chairman of the Jury; members of the Sports Committee along with other guests.

The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta comprises three competitions: the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group). 11 teams in the Macao Cup International Regatta and 9 teams in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta will compete at the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. 15 teams participating in the International Catamaran Invitational will compete for the championship at the waters south of the Macao Channel off the Macao Science Center.

To allow residents and visitors to watch the racing action in close proximity and to experience the atmosphere of the event, a fleet parade will take place at 9:00 a.m. on 5 January and on 8 January, respectively. The participating vessels will set sail from Macau Fisherman's Wharf, pass through Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and return at Macao Tower.

The organizers have also arranged a spectating activity to watch the fleet parade and the International Catamaran Invitational on 8 January. Participants who have previously collected the tickets are requested to arrive at the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal at 7:30 a.m. on 16 January for boarding.

A Hobie 16 boat will be on display at the Grande Praça of MGM Macau until 8 January, and the ‘2023 MGM Macao International Regatta – Sailing Fun Day’ will be held at Vista of MGM Macau from 6 to 8 January. There will be game booths, workshops and interactive performances, and admission is free to residents and visitors. In addition, the ‘2023 MGM Macao International Regatta – Photography Competition’ is open to photography enthusiasts to submit their entries from 9 January to 15 February, with prize money and trophies on offer for winners. For regulations of the photography competition, please visit www.macaoregatta.com/photography_competition.

For more details of the event, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.