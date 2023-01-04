OMNIVISION's New Automotive SoC Delivers Highest-Performance LED Flicker Mitigation and HDR in Surround and Rear-View Cameras

Unveiled during CES, the OX01E20 is OMNIVISION's newest and most advanced automotive SoC for SVS and RVC and is pin2pin compatible with current-generation 1.3MP designs

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, announced today its new 1.3-megapixel (MP) OX01E20 system-on-chip (SoC) for automotive 360-degree surround view systems (SVS) and rear-view cameras (RVC). The OX01E20 brings top-of-the-line LED flicker mitigation (LFM) and 140db high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities to the OMNIVISION product portfolio of automotive single-chip image sensor and signal processor solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005369/en/

"Content per vehicle continues to drive growth within the ADAS market. Surround and rear-view camera solutions that offer high performance and low power, with a small package size, are attractive to OEMs looking to offer convenient ADAS solutions to customers," says Mark Fitzgerald, director, Autonomous Vehicle Research, Strategy Analytics, powered by TechInsights.

"Automotive OEMs want the most superior LFM, HDR, and low-light performance for their next-generation vehicles, and we've designed the new OX01E20 SoC to meet their needs," said Paul Wu, automotive staff marketing manager at OMNIVISION. "The OX01E20 is pin2pin compatible with our previous-generation 1.3MP automotive SoCs for a fast and easy upgrade to higher performance. In fact, we already have design wins from several major automotive OEMs for the OX01E20 SoC."

The OX01E20 provides the industry's best imaging performance for SVS and RVC across a range of challenging lighting conditions, along with the most compact form factor and lowest power consumption. In a single 1/4-inch optical format package, the OX01E20 features a 3-micron image sensor, an advanced image signal processor (ISP), and full-featured distortion correction/perspective correction (DC/PC) and on-screen display (OSD), enabling designers to achieve a small form factor with excellent low-light performance, ultra-low power, and reduced cost, while also improving reliability by using only one printed circuit board.

Key attributes of the OX01E20 that set it apart from competing solutions:

Industry-leading 140dB HDR and LFM simultaneously

HDR and LFM performance over the automotive temperature range

Advanced ISP that includes DC/PC and OSD

Use of a-CSP technology for the smallest possible solution

Low power consumption

Built on OMNIVISION's PureCel®Plus architecture, which is renowned for its low-light sensitivity and provides the industry's best signal-to-noise ratio performance

The OX01E20 is ASIL-B safety compliant. It is sampling now and will be in mass production in June 2023. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales. Or meet with OMNIVISION virtually during CES, January 5-8, 2023; to schedule a meeting: auto.marketing@ovt.com.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION™, PureCel®Plus, and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005369/en/