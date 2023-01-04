Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer & More
Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Dosage Form, by Container Type, by System Type, by Therapeutics Application, by Distribution Channel and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nasal cavity is becoming one of the most potential and promising route of drug delivery, owing to its advantages such as bypassing the hepatic first-pass metabolism, and most importantly patient convenience. The nasal drug delivery systems used in the treatment of pain, acute migraine treatment, allergic and non-allergic rhinitis, and nasal congestion brought on by sinusitis, the common cold, or rhinitis.
Market Dynamics
Increasing research and development activities for nasal drug delivery systems is expected to drive growth of the global nasal drug delivery system market over the forecast period.
For instance, on April 5, 2022, Upperton Pharma Solutions, a U.K. based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) had launched a nasal delivery development platform, UpperNose, for small and mid-sized innovators to access the knowledge and capabilities required for the successful development of nasal dose formulations.
Furthermore, increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities is expected to drive growth of the nasal drug delivery market over the forecast period.
For instance, on October 18, 2021, Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company had announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is believed to bind to cholinergic receptors to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global nasal drug delivery systems market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global nasal drug delivery systems market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Novartis AG
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global nasal drug delivery systems market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global nasal drug delivery systems market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Dosage Form:
- Nasal Spray
- Nasal Drops
- Nasal Gels
- Nasal Powders
- Others
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Container Type:
- Non-pressurized Containers
- Pressurized Containers
- Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By System Type
- Multi Dose
- Bi Dose
- Unit Dose
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Therapeutics Application:
- Allergic and Non-allergic Rhinitis
- Nasal Congestion
- Vaccination
- Others
- Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- AstraZeneca plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer Inc.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Novartis AG.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Dosage Form, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Container Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By System Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Therapeutic Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
9. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
10. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7aomg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900