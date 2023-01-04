Submit Release
Annexon to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. ANNX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations' section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon

Annexon ANNX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement cascade is a seminal pathway within the immune system that anchors and drives a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late-stage clinical trials, with clinical readouts anticipated throughout 2023 and beyond.

Investor Contact:

Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com


