KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions Offers Drug & Alcohol Test Training To Companies Across The Country
EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions provides drug and alcohol test training to companies looking to prevent unwanted circumstances in workplaces and increase work productivity.
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions, a Colorado-based consulting group, provides drug and alcohol test training services to companies to help prevent employee absenteeism and mishaps in workplaces and increase work productivity. It is an excellent service for businesses aiming to hire the most suitable candidates to work for them and avoid unwanted circumstances at work and meet DOT and state testing requirements.
The KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions training program is designed to satisfy a company's drug and alcohol needs. Some of the training courses KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions offers include Urine Collection Training, DOT-required Breath Alcohol Technician (BAT) Training, Screening Test Technician Training, Instructor Training, Designated Employee Representative (DER Training), Equipment Training, Recertification Training for BATs and Urine Collectors, and Error Correction Training. These can be conducted on-site, at KCG headquarters, and/or via computer.
The reasonable suspicion training program complies with the DOT supervisor training requirements. KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions holds these programs on-site at the client's office or in the company's training facility located in scenic Evergreen, Colorado. Its small class size, with only six (4 only during COVID) or fewer students, and the post-training availability and follow-up ensure that the participants perform tests accurately, saving companies time and money.
"If you want to send your staff for our drug and alcohol test training, visit our website’s Training Events page, view available in-person training dates, and register through our online store. For web-based training, call 303.670.2269," as stated by the company's representative.
"If you are doing drug and alcohol collections, you must be qualified. If you are new, you cannot begin collecting urine samples until you have finished a course and had 5 observed mock collections (with no errors). Error correction training is also needed for cancelled urine collections. Urine Collectors and BATs who were trained more than five years ago will also have to satisfy the required refresher training. Check our website to learn more about our courses," the representative added a statement.
About KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions (Kristina Consulting Group)
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions is a Colorado-based consulting company offering drug and alcohol test and training services. The company strongly believes drug testing is NOT a "One-Size-Fits-All" business. Its service commits to delivering personalized assistance to provide custom configurations and solutions to meet each client's specific needs. It provides training courses, employer drug testing, and consultations. The company currently operates in three locations in Colorado- the Denver area, Evergreen, and Arvada.
Media Contact
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions
+1 (303) 670-2269
mobile4@drugalcoholsolutions.com
