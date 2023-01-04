Editas Medicine to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical stage genome editing company, today announced that the Company’s President and CEO Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET in San Francisco, CA.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Editas Medicine website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Editas Medicine

As a clinical stage genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates and Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

