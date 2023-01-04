Automotive Gear Market to Reach US$ 8.18 Billion by 2032, Expanding At A 5.7% CAGR: Fact.MR Report

The Upsurge In Passenger And Vehicle Manufacturing Has Led To A Rise In Demand For Automotive Gears. The Industry Is Growing Due To The Growing Demand For Automatic Transmissions In Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of automotive gear are projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% to top US$ 8.18 Billion by 2032. Long-term, vehicle production in developed and emerging nations has been expanding yearly. This will lead to greater expansion in the automotive gear market over the forecast years.



Gears play an important role in automotive systems. Vehicle sales have a direct influence on the expansion of the gears market. Switching to more expensive and energy-efficient equipment, such as seven-speed and eight-speed automatic transmissions, is another factor for market expansion in the automotive sector.

Electric vehicles make little use of gears. The overall number of gears is drastically decreased because there are lesser transmission systems, differentials, and almost no gearboxes. Furthermore, the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and portable auto parts will drive future growth over the next ten years. At the moment, electric vehicle penetration is minimal, accounting for only a small part of total vehicle sales. However, as governments around the globe promote zero-emission vehicles through economic incentives and favorable policies, market growth is expected to slow.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In the last five years, the Indian automotive gear industry has expanded at a rate of 4.5%.

The global market for Automotive Gear was valued at US$ 4.45 Billion in 2021

Fact.MR foresees automotive gear demand to reach US$ USD 4.7 Billion in 2022

North American regional market is expected to account for 35% market share in 2022

European regional market is expected to account for 25% market share in 2022



Market Competition

Key players in the automotive gear market are Eaton Corporation, Bharat Gears Limited, GKN Plc., Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Showa Corporation, American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc., Linamar Corporation, NSK Limited, Univance Corporation, etc.

ZF Announced the Integration of the MICO Brand and New Products at MINExpo 2021 in September 2021 The company has also introduced several new products, along with the Redulus4F Industrial Gearbox Series and Advanced Serviceability Solutions.

In May 2021, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc and REE Automotive ("REE") announced a collaboration to design a new electric propulsion device for e-Mobility.

Dana Incorporated revealed in March 2019 that it had completed the acquisition of the Oerlikon Group's Drive Systems segment.

JATCO introduced a new continuously variable transmission "CVT-X" for medium and large FWD vehicles in June 2021, with enhanced environmental efficiency and drivability. It is claimed to have obtained a transmission efficiency of more than 90%, which was previously thought unrealistic for a CVT.

Key Segments Profiled in the Automotive Gear Industry Survey

By Product Type : Worm Gears Bevel Gears Spur Gears Helical Gears Rack and Pinion Gears Planetary Gears Hypoid Gears Others

By Sales Channel : OEM Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type : Passenger Cars LCV Trucks Buses Off-Road Vehicles Two-Wheelers

By Application : Engine Drive Shaft Transmission Differential Steering System Others

By Material Type : Metallic Non-Metallic

By Region : North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights Available

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of Automotive Gear Market by Product Type (worm gears, bevel gears, spur gears, helical gears, rack and pinion gears, planetary gears, hypoid gears, and others), by Vehicle Type (passenger cars, LCV, trucks, buses, off-road vehicles, and two-wheelers), by Material ( metallic and non-metallic), by Application (engine, drive shaft, transmission, differential, steering system, and others), by Sales Channel (OEM and aftermarket) and regions.

