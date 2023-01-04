Global Surgical Apparel Market Size to Surpass USD 4555 Million by 2028, CAGR 5.8% in Surgery - Medical Specialty Field

[232 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Surgical Apparel Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3248 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 4555 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Johnson & Johnson (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), B Braun (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Covidien (Ireland), The 3M Company (US), and others. It's mostly used in hospital for surgery - Medical specialty hospitals, medicine-making companies, clinics, research centers, pharmaceutical companies, etc., like masks and clothing sectors.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Surgical Apparel Market By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Product (Scrubs, Gowns, Caps, Gloves, Masks, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"

“As per the latest research study, the demand of global Surgical Apparel Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3248 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4555 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Surgical Apparel? How big is the Surgical Apparel Industry?

Surgical Apparel Industry Coverage & Overview:

The global surgical apparel market was worth around USD 3248 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 4555 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

The surgical apparel market is predicted to have a bright outlook over the forecast period and this can be attributed to the increasing focus on healthcare and rising demand for patient safety across the world. The Healthcare industry is seeing some major reforms as technological proliferation increases and focus on public safety bolsters.

Global Surgical Apparel Market: Growth Dynamics



The rising geriatric population, increasing demand for patient safety, growing focus on healthcare accessibility, the prevalence of infectious chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure are projected to be major trends positively impacting surgical apparel market growth through 2028

The increasing number of surgical procedures has substantially propelled the demand for surgical apparel and coupled with the emergence of chronic and rare diseases this has bolstered the market for surgical apparel on a global scale.

Surgical apparel companies could face major challenges in the face of the rising use of disposable surgical apparel that medical professionals are preferring to avoid the risk of cross-contamination and re-infection due to reuse.

In 2020, the pandemic bolstered the demand for the surgical apparel market and this gave a sudden boost to the market growth. Increased demand from across the world for surgical apparel in pandemic gave surgical apparel manufacturers a lucrative opportunity to maximize their revenue generation potential but lockdown restrictions made it harder to capitalize on this opportunity. Products such as gowns, masks, and disposable gloves saw a massive increase in demand in the pandemic.

However, the market did not grow at its full potential due to the lockdown restrictions that were prevalent across multiple countries in the world. The surgical apparel market growth is expected to follow a steady increase in the post-pandemic era and is expected to benefit from rising focus on patient safety.

Surgical Apparel Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global surgical apparel market is segregated based on type, product, end user, and region. Based on product, the global market is distinguished into gowns, gloves, masks, caps, scrubs, and others. The gowns segment currently leads the market and is expected to have a bright outlook through the forecast period. High demand from developing healthcare infrastructure in regions of India and China is expected to bolster sales of gowns.

The market for surgical clothing is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other types of facilities, according to the end user. As a result of rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections and an increasing focus on patient safety and hygiene, it is predicted that the hospital segment will continue to enjoy a dominant outlook throughout the duration of the projection period. Along with this, the demand from diagnostic centers is anticipated to have a positive outlook for growth till the year 2028.

The global Surgical Apparel market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Product

Scrubs

Gowns

Caps

Gloves

Mask

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Surgical Apparel market include -

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Medtronic plc (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (US)

B Braun (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Covidien (Ireland)

The 3M Company (US)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Surgical Apparel market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Surgical Apparel market size was valued at around US$ 3248 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4555 million by 2028.

Based on product segmentation, The gowns section is now in first place in the market, and over the projection period, it is anticipated to have a positive outlook.

Based on application segmentation, Hospital sector was the leading revenue-generating category in previous year and continue to dominate the surgical apparel market during forecast period.

On the basis of geography, The North America surgical apparel market is predicted to have a bright outlook

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Surgical Apparel industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Surgical Apparel Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Surgical Apparel Industry?

What segments does the Surgical Apparel Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Surgical Apparel Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Type, By End-user, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The rising geriatric population, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some major factors that govern the surgical apparel market growth in the Asia Pacific region. China, Japan, and India are anticipated to emerge as noteworthy markets in this region owing to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and the growing patient pool for chronic illnesses in these nations.

The North America surgical apparel market is projected to have a bright outlook owing to the presence of key surgical apparel companies in the region and the presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure. An increasing number of surgeries performed in this region are expected to substantially influence sales of surgical apparel through 2028. The demand in this region is expected to be led by nations such as the United States and Canada which are seeing a substantial increase in their healthcare expenditure owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2022, Cardinal Health a leading manufacturer of medical products announced the launch of a new surgical drape. This is the first surgical incise drape that utilizes antiseptic Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) which is highly popular in the medical industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3248 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4555 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Johnson & Johnson (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), B Braun (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Covidien (Ireland), The 3M Company (US). Key Segment By Product, By Type, By End-user, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

