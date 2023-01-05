Global Plasma Therapy Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the plasma therapy market. As per TBRC’s plasma therapy market forecast, the plasma therapy market is expected to grow from $0.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

The growth in the plasma therapy market is due to the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis. North America region is expected to hold the largest plasma therapy market share. Major players in the plasma therapy market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma, and Terumo BCT Inc.

Trending Plasma Therapy Market Trend

Convalescent plasma therapy, to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, is a leading trend in the plasma therapy market. Convalescent plasma is the plasma extracted from individuals who have been cured of a particular viral infection, as they have antibodies that protect and make them immune to that particular organism. The convalescent plasma is transfused to the patient who is suffering from the viral infection to neutralise the infection and induce an active immune response to cure the infection.

Plasma Therapy Market Segments

• 1) By Type: Pure PRP, Leukocyte-rich PRP, Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF), Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

• 2) By Application: Orthopaedics, Arthritis, Chronic Tendinitis, Bone Repair & Regeneration, Dermatology, Androgenic Alopecia, Plastic Surgery, Dental,

Cardiac Muscle Injury, Other Applications

• 3) By End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories: Research Institutes

• By Geography: The plasma therapy global market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western

Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plasma therapy refers to a treatment that substitutes missing or inadequate proteins to help people live healthier and more fruitful lives. It introduces antibodies into individuals receiving therapy using blood donated by recovered patients.

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on plasma therapy market size, drivers and trends, plasma therapy global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and plasma therapy global market growth across geographies. The plasma therapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

