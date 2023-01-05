Global Operating Room Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the operating room equipment market. As per TBRC’s operating room equipment market forecast, the operating room equipment market size is expected to grow to $21.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth in the operating room equipment market is due to increase in ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) across the world. North America region is expected to hold the largest operating room equipment global market share. Major players in the operating room equipment market include Steris PLC., Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Mizuho OSI Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Medtronic PLC.

The hybrid operating room is a new trend being observed in the global operating room market. A hybrid operating room is an alternative to a conventional operating room equipped with advanced medical imaging systems and devices which support high-quality interventional imaging and minimally invasive surgeries.

• 1) By Type: Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Operating room Lights, Operating Tables, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient

Monitors,

• 2) By End User: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• 3) By Application: Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global operating room equipment market analysis is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe,

Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Operating room equipment are different types of equipment that are used during surgery.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2023 provides insights on operating room equipment market size, drivers and trends, operating room equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and operating room equipment global market growth across geographies.

