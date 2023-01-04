Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,061 in the last 365 days.

OKX Announces Comprehensive API Key Security Protection Features, Further Enhances User Protection Against External Threats

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, today announced comprehensive API key security protection features, further enhancing user protection against external threats.

The features are:

  • Auto expiry after 14 days of inactive API keys with trade and withdraw permissions that aren't bound to IP addresses;
  • A third-party whitelist that enables users to bind their IPs to cooperating third-party platforms and ensures transactions are from the whitelisted platform;
  • Fast API (Fast Connect), which provides additional security for the API key binding process by allowing users to quickly authorize brokers to access, generate and bind API keys automatically in one click; and,
  • A risk engine that monitors and flags suspicious transactions, allowing OKX to freeze identified accounts to prevent loss

“At OKX, security of customer funds is always our first priority,” said OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique. “Our API safety measures are among the most comprehensive on the market. Traders can use our platform confidently with the knowledge that API keys are protected with multiple layers of security.”

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit okx.com

Media contact: Media@okx.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

OKX Announces Comprehensive API Key Security Protection Features, Further Enhances User Protection Against External Threats

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.