Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 7.5% By 2028

The global truck-mounted concrete pump market is estimated to grow to about USD 8221 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5 percent over the forecast period.”SUITE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global truck-mounted concrete pump market size was worth around USD 5326.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 8221 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the truck mounted concrete pumps market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.
— Zion Market Research
Truck mounted concrete pump market is expected to be driven on the back of rising construction activity on a global scale. Truck mounted concrete pumps are known to improve efficiency and have been highly popular in the construction industry owing to the rise of adoption in multiple technologies. Low operational costs, high accuracy, increased productivity, versatility are some other favourable factors that are expected to boost truck mounted concrete pumps market growth over the forecast period.
Truck mounted concrete pumps reduce construction costs, save time, reduce the requirement of labour, and are highly mobile systems that can be deployed in multiple construction sites to save time and investments for construction.
The rising population across the world has increased the demand for infrastructure and this has subsequently driven the truck mounted concrete pumps market growth through 2028. Benefits like control mechanical arm, a prerequisite of less labor, high volume moving limit, the reduced margin of errors, etc., are anticipated to bolster the truck mounted concrete pumps market growth over the forecast period.
However, fluctuations in construction costs owing to changing economic activity on a global scale are anticipated to restrain truck mounted concrete pumps market potential over the forecast period. Sales of truck mounted concrete pumps are expected to be hindered by high costs of truck mounted concrete pumps in multiple low-income economies across the world this restraining market from growing at its full potential
The pandemic of 2020 had a major adverse impact on the global truck mounted concrete pumps market and led to losses for key truck mounted concrete pumps players. Restricted industrial and commercial activities, lack of skilled workforce, unavailability of raw materials for construction, halted construction activities were some major factors restraining market growth in the pandemic year.
The truck mounted concrete pumps market is anticipated to make a comeback as construction activity across the world resumes and sees a hike from industrial commercial and residential sectors alike. Increased frequency of new launches by truck mounted concrete pumps manufacturers to cover up their losses and regain their revenue generation potential and growth curve in the post-pandemic era.
The global truck mounted concrete pump market is segregated based on type, industry vertical, and region.
Based on industry vertical, the global market is distinguished into industrial, commercial, and domestic.
The industrial and commercial sectors are projected to have the brightest outlook over the forecast period owing to rising industrialization on a global scale.
Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global truck mounted concrete pump industry landscape. Increasing industrial activity and rising population have spawned a huge demand for infrastructural activity in this region. Moreover, increasing urbanization is also predicted to boost truck mounted concrete pumps market potential through 2028. The truck mounted concrete pumps market in emerging economies of India and China is anticipated to provide most lucrative opportunities over the forecast period owing to rapid economic development and increased industrial activity in this region. Supportive government initiatives and rising investments in the construction industry in this region are anticipated to become a major favorable factor for truck-mounted concrete pumps market growth through 2028 in the latter stages of the forecast period.
Key players functioning in the global truck-mounted concrete pump market include
Ajax Fiori Engineering
Alliance Concrete Pumps
Concord Concrete Pumps
DY Concrete Pumps
Junjin
Liebherr
PCP Group
Sany
Schwing Stetter
Sebhsa.
Recent developments:
In January 2022, Liebherr a world-renowned equipment manufacturer announced the launch of the company’s smallest truck mounted concrete pump. The THP 80-LP is small enough to deliver and maneuver in small urban neighborhoods with limited space and hence increase the effectiveness in the construction industry
Global truck mounted concrete pump market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Truck-Mounted Concrete Pumps
Stationary Concrete Pumps
Specialized Concrete Pumps
By Industrial vertical
Industrial
Commercial
Domestic
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
