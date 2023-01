Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 7.5% By 2028

Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Size

Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Revenue to Cross $8221 Million by 2028 to Rise at a Stellar CAGR of 7.5% | Exclusive Research by Zion Market Research

The global truck-mounted concrete pump market is estimated to grow to about USD 8221 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5 percent over the forecast period.” — Zion Market Research

SUITE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global truck-mounted concrete pump market size was worth around USD 5326.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 8221 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the truck mounted concrete pumps market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.Truck mounted concrete pump market is expected to be driven on the back of rising construction activity on a global scale. Truck mounted concrete pumps are known to improve efficiency and have been highly popular in the construction industry owing to the rise of adoption in multiple technologies. Truck mounted concrete pumps reduce construction costs, save time, reduce the requirement of labour, and are highly mobile systems that can be deployed in multiple construction sites to save time and investments for construction.The rising population across the world has increased the demand for infrastructure and this has subsequently driven the truck mounted concrete pumps market growth through 2028. Benefits like control mechanical arm, a prerequisite of less labor, high volume moving limit, the reduced margin of errors, etc., are anticipated to bolster the truck mounted concrete pumps market growth over the forecast period. Benefits like control mechanical arm, a prerequisite of less labor, high volume moving limit, the reduced margin of errors, etc., are anticipated to bolster the truck mounted concrete pumps market growth over the forecast period.However, fluctuations in construction costs owing to changing economic activity on a global scale are anticipated to restrain truck mounted concrete pumps market potential over the forecast period. Sales of truck mounted concrete pumps are expected to be hindered by high costs of truck mounted concrete pumps in multiple low-income economies across the world this restraining market from growing at its full potentialThe pandemic of 2020 had a major adverse impact on the global truck mounted concrete pumps market and led to losses for key truck mounted concrete pumps players. Restricted industrial and commercial activities, lack of skilled workforce, unavailability of raw materials for construction, halted construction activities were some major factors restraining market growth in the pandemic year.Browse the full “Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market By Type (Truck-Mounted Concrete Pumps, Stationary Concrete Pumps, Specialized Concrete Pumps), By Industrial Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Domestic), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/truck-mounted-concrete-pump-market The truck mounted concrete pumps market is anticipated to make a comeback as construction activity across the world resumes and sees a hike from industrial commercial and residential sectors alike. Increased frequency of new launches by truck mounted concrete pumps manufacturers to cover up their losses and regain their revenue generation potential and growth curve in the post-pandemic era.The global truck mounted concrete pump market is segregated based on type, industry vertical, and region.Based on industry vertical, the global market is distinguished into industrial, commercial, and domestic.The industrial and commercial sectors are projected to have the brightest outlook over the forecast period owing to rising industrialization on a global scale.Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global truck mounted concrete pump industry landscape. Increasing industrial activity and rising population have spawned a huge demand for infrastructural activity in this region. Moreover, increasing urbanization is also predicted to boost truck mounted concrete pumps market potential through 2028. The truck mounted concrete pumps market in emerging economies of India and China is anticipated to provide most lucrative opportunities over the forecast period owing to rapid economic development and increased industrial activity in this region. Supportive government initiatives and rising investments in the construction industry in this region are anticipated to become a major favorable factor for truck-mounted concrete pumps market growth through 2028 in the latter stages of the forecast period.Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-truck-mounted-concrete-pump-market Key players functioning in the global truck-mounted concrete pump market includeAjax Fiori EngineeringAlliance Concrete PumpsConcord Concrete PumpsDY Concrete PumpsJunjinLiebherrPCP GroupSanySchwing StetterSebhsa.Recent developments:In January 2022, Liebherr a world-renowned equipment manufacturer announced the launch of the company’s smallest truck mounted concrete pump. Key players functioning in the global truck-mounted concrete pump market includeAjax Fiori EngineeringAlliance Concrete PumpsConcord Concrete PumpsDY Concrete PumpsJunjinLiebherrPCP GroupSanySchwing StetterSebhsa.Recent developments:In January 2022, Liebherr a world-renowned equipment manufacturer announced the launch of the company's smallest truck mounted concrete pump. The THP 80-LP is small enough to deliver and maneuver in small urban neighborhoods with limited space and hence increase the effectiveness in the construction industryGlobal truck mounted concrete pump market is segmented as follows:By TypeTruck-Mounted Concrete PumpsStationary Concrete PumpsSpecialized Concrete PumpsBy Industrial verticalIndustrialCommercialDomesticBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & Africa