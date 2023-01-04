Contact Lens Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~5% Assessment for the Driving Factors, Size & Opportunities During 2023-2033

The contact lenses market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 16 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~5% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Contact Lens Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global contact lens market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 16 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 10 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of contact lens market worldwide are growing preference for contact lenses, along with rising prevalence of refractive errors.Market Definition of Contact LensSmall lenses called contacts are worn to correct vision or for aesthetic reasons. Contact lenses have several advantages over glasses. Without any vision interfering with eye movement, contact lenses offer a natural view. Unlike glasses, they don’t fog up or become splattered with dirt. The greatest solution for sports and water activities is contact lenses. Also there are disposable contact lens available in the market. For any patient, daily disposable contact lenses are the best option. The safer and more gentle option is always going to be to use new contacts every day as it reduces the possibility of infections or other problems. Further color contact lens is also more preferred by people who are appearance conscious.The global contact lens market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing prevalence of refractive errorsGrowing geriatric populationRise in preference for eye testing Numerous clinical investigations suggested that depending on the usage pattern, lens wearers could have negative effects. These negative effects could include vision impairment that causes long-term ocular damage or blindness. The use of lenses is associated with a wide range of adverse reactions, including infection, corneal edoema, superficial keratitis, red eyes, excessive mucus production, epithelial microcysts, infiltrates, giant papillary conjunctivitis (GPC), and corneal vascularization. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global contact lens market during the forecast period. Patients who wear replacement lenses frequently have a ratio that is noticeably higher; 83% of these lenses are comprised of silicone hydrogel.By Design (Spherical, Multifocal, Toric, and Others)By Application (Orthokeratology, Decorative Lens. And Others)By RegionThe North America contact lens market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Rise in adoption of contact lenses, large number of people suffering from refractive problems, and growing awareness of benefits of vision correction therapies are some of the major factors expected to boost the growth of the market in this region. Approximately 45 million Americans wear contact lenses, according to the CDC.The market research report on global contact lens also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Contact Lens MarketSome of the key players of the global contact lens market are Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch & Lomb Pvt. Some of the key players of the global contact lens market are Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch & Lomb Pvt. Ltd., Alcon Vision LLC, Cooper Vision, Inc., Hoya Corporation, Essilor Luxottica, Menicon Co., Ltd., SynergEyes, Inc., Walman Optical, and others.

