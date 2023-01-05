Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the multiple sclerosis drugs market. As per TBRC’s multiple sclerosis drugs market forecast, the multiple sclerosis drugs industry is expected to grow from $37.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth of the multiple sclerosis drugs market is aided by the support from the government as well as non-government organizations. North America is expected to hold the largest multiple sclerosis drugs market share. Major players in the multiple sclerosis drugs market include Biogen, Novartis, Roche, Bayer HealthCare, Pfizer Inc., and Merck & Co. Inc.

The companies are rapidly intensifying their efforts to focus on new product launches to cater to the rising demands for MS drugs. Multiple sclerosis requires lifelong treatment, which increases the overall cost of treating a patient. To provide better and more effective treatment companies in the multiple sclerosis market are developing drugs specific to the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Following the trend, FDA approved Novartis’ Mayzent (siponimod) and EMD Serono’s Mavenclad (cladribine) for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). Both the drugs were launched as easy-to-consume oral drugs.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Segments

• By Drug Class: Immunomodulators, Immunosuppressants, Interferons, Other Drug Classes

• By Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores

• By Route Of Administration: Oral Drugs, Parenteral Drugs

• By Geography: The global multiple sclerosis drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides multiple sclerosis drugs global market research and insights on multiple sclerosis drugs global market size, drivers and trends, multiple sclerosis drugs market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and multiple sclerosis drugs global market growth across geographies. The multiple sclerosis drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

