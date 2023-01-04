Automotive Elastomers Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~7% | ~USD 7396 Million By 2033

Automotive elastomers market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 70 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~6% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Automotive Elastomers Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global automotive elastomers market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 7396 million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~7%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 3360 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of automotive elastomers market worldwide are the growing use of elastomeric foam, along with growing use in automotive industry.Market Definition of Automotive ElastomersElastomers are synthetic rubber-like materials that could be easily bent, twisted, stretched, or deformed at room temperature before returning to its original shape and dimensions. Elastomers are widely utilised in the automobile industry to produce a wide range of parts, including seals, insulators, hoses, bushes, and gaskets. Natural rubber, polyisobutylene, polyurethanes, and other petroleum-based polymers are a few examples of elastomeric polymers. Numerous uses exist in a wide range of industries, including sports, consumer products, footwear, and the automobile industry. There are numerous reasons, such as rubber's increased viscosity, stability, and durability.

Global Automotive Elastomers Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global automotive elastomers market can majorly be attributed to the expanding use of elastomeric foam in the plumbing and HVAC sectors. For example, it is predicted that 151 million HVAC units would be sold in 2024. Additionally, the market for trustworthy HVAC systems is expanding significantly, and these systems are designed to operate between 32°F (0°C) and 248°F (120°C) in service temperatures. Therefore, elastomeric foam is a great option for their insulation as it guards the parts against temperature leaks in extreme weather. Further, in the automotive sector, insulation is frequently made of nitrile butadiene rubber and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). Numerous automotive parts (such as straps, tubing, weather-stripping, and windshield wipers) are constructed from EPDM owing to its high resilience to heat and UV exposure. Automobile sales climbed from 62 million units globally in 2020 to over 67 million in 2021.The global automotive elastomers market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing usage of HVAC systemsRise in use of plumbingSurge in use of electricalGrowing need for eco-friendly materialsGlobal Automotive Elastomers Market: Restraining FactorPetroleum-based materials are used to create a number of elastomer products, such as polyolefins, butadiene rubber, ethylene propylene diene monomers, and butadiene rubber. Thus, the price of producing automobile elastomers is either directly or indirectly impacted by the fluctuation in crude oil prices. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global automotive elastomers market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Elastomers Market SegmentationBy Type (Nitrile Butadiene Rubber, and Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Chloroprene, and Epichlorohydrin, and Styrene-Butadiene Rubber)By Application (Automotive, HVAC, Plumbing, and Electronics)The HVAC segment is expected to develop the fastest and create the most chances by the end of 2033. For instance, approximately 65% of all residences are expected to have air conditioning by 2050.By RegionThe Asia Pacific automotive elastomers market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Expansion of economies of the largest nations in Asia Pacific, and growing demand for air conditioning are some of the major factors expected to boost the growth of the market in this region. For instance, in 2018, the Asia Pacific region's total demand for air conditioners exceeded 70 million units.The market research report on global automotive elastomers also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Automotive Elastomers MarketSome of the key players of the global automotive elastomers market are Rogers Foam Corporation, Hira Industries LLC, Armacell International S.A., Zotefoams plc, L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A., Rubberlite, Inc., NMC SA, Kaimann GmbH, Jacobs & Thompson Inc., Aeroflex USA, Inc., and others. About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis.

