Transplant Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the transplant diagnostics market. As per TBRC’s transplant diagnostics market forecast, the transplant diagnostics market is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Rising incidents of acute diseases are leading to an increase in organ failure rates, thus increasing the demand for transplant procedures driving the transplant diagnostics market. North America is expected to hold the largest transplant diagnostics market share. Major players in the transplant diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher ScientificInc., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Immucor Transplant Diagnostics.

Companies in the transplant diagnostics market are using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for conducting tests to match organ donors and recipients. NGS technology allows the sequencing of an entire human genome, i.e. millions of DNA molecules within a single day. In Next-generation sequencing (NSG), genes are matched between the donor and recipient and depending on the extent of the match, a decision to perform organ transplantation is made. Nearly all transplant diagnostic tests and devices currently use this technology to decide on organ transplantation. For example, Castle Biosciences launched the Decision Dx-CMSeq Test that used NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) to identify somatic mutations in genes.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Type: Reagent & Consumables, Instrument, Software & Services

• By Transplant Type: Solid Organ, Stem Cell

• By End User: Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Transplant Centers, Commercial Service Providers

• By Technology: Non Molecular Assay, Molecular Assay

• By Organ: Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Pancreas

• By Geography: The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides transplant diagnostics global market analysis, insights on market size, drivers and market trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

