Nicolai Hesdorf joins as chair of the board of directors at Biobridge Partners
Nicolai Hesdorf (centre), the new chair of the board at Biobridge Partners in conversation with the co-founders Daniel Schmidt (left) and Jonas Tobias Karlsen (right).
For Biobridge Partners, this is a key milestone on its growth journey to become the leading strategy consultancy within life science in the Nordics and beyond.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biobridge Partners today announced that Nicolai Hesdorf joins as chair of the board of directors.
Nicolai Hesdorf has extensive experience as management consultant in several of Denmark's largest consulting firms, most recently as Senior Partner and Nordic Lead in Deloitte's strategy unit Monitor Deloitte. Since leaving the firm in December 2020, his focus has been on one-on-one sparring with executives, board positions, and investments in start-ups.
“I’m excited to join the board of Biobridge Partners. When the company was founded one year ago, there was a clear need for a dedicated life science strategy consultancy in the Nordics. Together, we will position Biobridge Partners as integrated player in the life science ecosystem and continue to deliver concrete value to our clients”, says Nicolai Hesdorf.
“We are pleased to have Nicolai onboard”, comments Biobridge Partners co-founder Daniel Schmidt. “With his broad experience and knowledge of the industry, we have found an excellent chair for our board and I’m sure he will be a catalyst for our continued growth journey.”
As chair of the board, Nicolai Hesdorf will be charged with forming the remaining board with senior profiles from the pharmaceutical and biotech industries to guide the ambitious growth targets for the coming years. For Biobridge Partners, establishing a professional board of directors is a key milestone on the journey to become the leading strategy consultancy within life science in the Nordics and beyond.
About Nicolai Hesdorf
Nicolai Hesdorf has extensive experience as management consultant in some of Denmark's largest firms such as Deloitte and Accenture, and more recently, has been focused on one-on-one sparring with executives, board positions, and investments in start-ups. He holds an MBA in Strategy & Corporate Finance from the University of Chicago.
About Biobridge Partners
Biobridge Partners was founded in December 2021 by Jonas Karlsen and Daniel Schmidt as a dedicated life science strategy consultancy. The company has since delivered strategy projects for several of Denmark’s largest pharmaceutical companies, as well as international biomedical companies. For more information, visit www.biobridgepartners.com.
