Get to Know Crystal Calhoun-Epps, CEO of Crystal the Closer Consulting and a Leading Force in Real Estate Client Success
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Calhoun-Epps is known for her customer-focused, solution-driven mindset, provides cutting-edge services and insights into the real estate market, and helps clients make meaningful investments.
Purchasing a home is more than a payment: it is a life-changing experience that comes with some challenging phases. Making a slight mistake during this process can result in unfixable consequences. However, if one has a partner to guide them through the process, they don't have to tackle those challenges. Crystal the Closer Consulting by Crystal Calhoun-Epps was created to reframe the real-estate financing process and help clients find the best mortgage option for their home loan purposes. With over three decades of experience, and successfully closing over 15,000 real estate and mortgage transactions, she offers tailored personal service in the real estate mortgage market. She guides clients through whatever they need to know about financing a house, whether you are an investor, first-time homebuyers, repeat buyer or developer.
Crystal Calhoun-Epps is recognized for her eagle-eye approach to dealing in core real estate markets while thinking outside the box and experimenting with new working strategies. Her passion and the most inventive real estate investment solutions reflect her famous experience, fueled by abilities and competence. Her goal is to improve people's quality of life by going above and beyond.
As a consultant, mortgage broker, multi-state licensed realtor, and certified tax preparer she seeks to provide more than just investment chances; she aspires to provide the spark for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that can drastically transform the way one invests. The real estate industry is constantly changing, and she is here to adapt and benefit from the current real estate market. In addition, she supports clients in creating profitable and helpful investments by keeping them secure and risk-free.
When asked about the uniqueness of the company Crystal Calhoun-Epps said, “When it comes to real estate investing, you want to deal with a realtor and broker that understands the market and its present situation better than anyone else, has credibility that precedes them and has a long track record of success. Create a wish list of the properties you want, and I will work with you to make it a reality. “
With a goal to make the real-estate purchasing and selling process hassle-free and profitable to create a better tomorrow, she always brings plenty of personal services as a buyers' advocate because of her exceptional communication skills and in-depth expertise in the property market. She helps clients decide what to buy, where to buy, and how to buy.
Purchasing or selling property can be risky, but it can be the most lucrative investment with proper planning and direction. Crystal Calhoun-Epps has the necessary skills, expertise, and experience to assist clients in maximizing the return on their real estate investment. What differentiates her is her ability to see matters from the client's perspective and present a financially realistic option for obtaining a suitable property and the best result depending on what they want now and in the future. So, click here and enjoy the real scoop of real estate financing.
Website: https://crystalthecloser.com/
Crystal Calhoun-Epps
Website: https://crystalthecloser.com/
Crystal Calhoun-Epps
Crystal the Closer Consulting
+1 562-637-6577
crystal@crystalthecloser.com