Police clarify an article published in Solomon Star on misuse of RSIPF fast craft

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) would like to clarify an article published in Solomon Star stating Provincial Police Commander (PPC) in Malaita Province used police fast craft to escort Malaita Provincial Premiere on 23 December 2022.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent Leslie Kili says, “The fast craft run to Honiara was not to escort Premier to Honiara as stated in the Solomon Star but on Police related matters.”

Response from the Commissioner’s office to Alfred Sasako on the day of his enquiry stated, the use of police craft is under Provincial Police Commander (PPC) decision making related to police work. The trip to Honiara was merely a police administration run. Auki police are not escorting the Honourable Premier. He asked Auki police to travel with them to see his family member in Honiara who was very sick so Police allowed him to follow them.

PPC Kili adds, “The fast craft departed Honiara in the afternoon (3pm) the next day and not in early hours as mention in the Solomon Star.”

