Government education sector investment

The national government devotes to continuing investment in the country’s education sector this year, 2023.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare said, the education of our children remains an investment priority for the government of the day.

“The government is serious in investing in the education of our children. DCGA will continue to invest seriously in our education sector,” Prime Minister Sogavare stated.

Under its Education Infrastructure Program, the government expects to complete fifteen (15) projects this year.

These are- Choiseul Bay Provincial Secondary School, Forau CHS New Science Lab, Rufoki CHS New Science Lab, Lata CHS New 2 Story Classroom, Aligegeo PSS Dinning Hall, Tabasaukete CHS Classroom, Lukasi Memorial Centre, Waimapuru NSS Classroom, KG6 Improvements, Kukudu Classroom.

For SINU, Reconstruction of Faculty of Nursing, Medicine and Health Service Building, Kukum Campus Library building and Students Centre complex is ongoing and still in Phase 1.

These projects are ongoing and due for completion this year, PM Sogavare said.

In 2022, under its Education Infrastructure Programme, the Government had completed the following projects; Vura CHS Double Classroom, Mbokonavera Double Classroom, Norman Palmer double Classroom, Goldie staff house and Betivatu High School Science Laboratory.

The Prime Minister further said, the Government owned Solomon Islands National University manages three (3) other education development projects.

-PM Press Sec