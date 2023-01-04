Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,851 in the last 365 days.

Government education sector investment.

Government education sector investment

 

The national government devotes to continuing investment in the country’s education sector this year, 2023.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare said, the education of our children remains an investment priority for the government of the day.

“The government is serious in investing in the education of our children. DCGA will continue to invest seriously in our education sector,” Prime Minister Sogavare stated.

Under its Education Infrastructure Program, the government expects to complete fifteen (15) projects this year.

These are- Choiseul Bay Provincial Secondary School, Forau CHS New Science Lab, Rufoki CHS New Science Lab, Lata CHS New 2 Story Classroom, Aligegeo PSS Dinning Hall, Tabasaukete CHS Classroom, Lukasi Memorial Centre, Waimapuru NSS Classroom, KG6 Improvements, Kukudu Classroom.

For SINU, Reconstruction of Faculty of Nursing, Medicine and Health Service Building, Kukum Campus Library building and Students Centre complex is ongoing and still in Phase 1.

These projects are ongoing and due for completion this year, PM Sogavare said.

In 2022, under its Education Infrastructure Programme, the Government had completed the following projects; Vura CHS Double Classroom, Mbokonavera Double Classroom, Norman Palmer double Classroom, Goldie staff house and Betivatu High School Science Laboratory.

The Prime Minister further said, the Government owned Solomon Islands National University manages three (3) other education development projects.

-PM Press Sec

You just read:

Government education sector investment.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.