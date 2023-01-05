Global Cannabis Products Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cannabis products market. As per TBRC’s cannabis products market forecast, the cannabis products market is expected to grow from $100.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.3%.

The growing medical applications of cannabis are a significant driver for the cannabis products market. North America is expected to hold the largest cannabis products market share. Major players in the cannabis products market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC., Maricann Group.

Learn More On The Cannabis Products Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2533&type=smp

Trending Cannabis Products Market Trend

Solar cannabis cultivation is an emerging trend in the cannabis product market. As cannabis cultivation requires a large amount of energy for lighting, heating, air-conditioning, and dehumidification systems, cannabis product manufacturing companies are investing in solar cannabis cultivation. This is mainly a result of legalising cannabis products in various states of the USA, which is continuously increasing the consumption of energy and leading cannabis manufacturers to opt for solar cannabis cultivation. For instance, Aurora acquired 71 acres of land in Medicine Hat, Alberta, and installed a high-technology hybrid greenhouse cannabis production facility.

Cannabis Products Market Segments

• By Product Type: Flower, Concentrates, Other Product Types

• By Usage: Medical, Recreational

• By Compound: THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, Balanced THC & CBD

• By Route Of Administration: Oral Solutions And Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals, Other Route Of Administrations

• By Geography: The global cannabis products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global cannabis products market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-products-global-market-report

The cannabis products market overview consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides cannabis products global market research and insights on cannabis products market size, drivers and cannabis products global market trends, cannabis products global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cannabis products global market growth across geographies. The cannabis products market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cannabis Cultivation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-cultivation-global-market-report

Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smoking-and-other-tobacco-products-global-market-report

Cannabis Testing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-testing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model