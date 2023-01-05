Global Gene Therapy Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gene therapy market. As per TBRC’s gene therapy market forecast, the gene therapy market is expected to grow from $24.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.4%.

Incidences of cancer and other target diseases have been increasing significantly, which is calling for effective treatments, driving the growth of the gene therapy market. North America is expected to hold the largest gene therapy market share. Major players in the gene therapy market include Novartis AG, Bluebird Bio Inc., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Audentes Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Trending Gene Therapy Market Trend

The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the gene therapy market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines, which are programmed to display their natural intelligence. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the gene therapy market conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights between tumour and immune cell interactions, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples, which is often disputed between different evaluators. For instance, since January 2020, GlaxoSmithKline, a pharmaceutical company, has been investing in AI to optimise gene therapy and develop off-the-shelf solutions for patients. It is also expected to reduce turnaround time and the cost of gene therapies.

Gene Therapy Market Segments

• By Gene Type: Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide Gene, and Other Gene Types

• By Vector: Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector, Other Vectors

• By Application: Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

• By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global gene therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

