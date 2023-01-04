Trident Systems Incorporated announces AS9100D certification

Trident Systems Incorporated achieves AS9100D certification.

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) January 04, 2023

Effective December 2022, Trident Systems Incorporated became ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D registered for the design, development, and production of communication devices and aerospace multi-function RF systems.

AS9100D is an industry-recognized, international standard which provides aerospace and defense organizations with requirements for implementing a comprehensive quality management system to produce safe and reliable products. "Trident has always been focused on providing our customers with quality products and services. This formal AS9100D certification is a well-earned achievement that exemplifies our focus on quality management, accountability, and performance; factors that are critical to our customers and paramount to Trident." says Adrian Tudor, Vice President, Safety and Mission Assurance.

Meeting the rigorous standards of AS9100D certification specific to aerospace and defense is another example of Trident's industry leadership. This accomplishment further demonstrates Trident's commitment to achieving the highest quality standards to support the critical performance requirements of the aerospace and defense markets.

About Trident

Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Space Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.

