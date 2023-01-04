World LiDAR in Consumer Electronics Market Analysis Report 2022 - New Product Development with ToF and LiDAR Sensors Enabling New Possibilities

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Opportunities for LiDAR in Consumer Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst expects microelectromechanical systems, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, optical phase arrays, silicon photomultipliers, single-photon avalanche diode arrays, and time-of-flight and frequency-modulated continuous-wave technologies to drive LiDAR market growth.

LiDAR is an optical remote sensing and imaging technology that utilizes non-visible light to map the ground surface and objects present on the surface of the Earth. It simultaneously captures millions of measurements of depth information in all directions and then creates high-resolution maps.

The need for adapting LiDAR technologies in consumer electronics stems from the requirement for high efficiency, high accuracy, depth mapping, low light imaging, and videography. LiDAR technology has transformed in the past decade, and there is a demand for small, affordable LiDAR sensors that also are reliable and sustainable.

LiDAR is now being found in smartphones, action cameras, drones, and robot vacuum cleaners. The implementation of LiDAR in smartphones has enabled new possibilities in augmented and virtual reality.

This technology and innovation report offers insights into LiDAR technology, industrial applications, and LiDAR developments and emerging opportunities in consumer electronics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on LiDAR in the Consumer Electronics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Key Findings

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. LiDAR Technology Landscape

LiDAR Technology Overview

Broad Classification of LiDAR Systems

Classification of LiDAR Systems

Advantages and Disadvantages of LiDAR Technology

4. Trends, Technology Advancements, and Applications

Technology Trends for LiDAR Solutions

Technology Roadmap for LiDAR Technology

Key Applications of LiDAR Technology

Other Applications of LiDAR Technology

5. Emerging Opportunities for LiDAR Technology in Consumer Electronics

Applications of LiDAR in the Consumer Electronics Industry

LiDAR Creating New Possibilities in Smartphones

Implementation of LiDAR in Drones and Vacuum Cleaners Enabling Advanced Opportunities

LiDAR Creating New Possibilities in AR/VR and Digital Cameras

Implementation of LiDAR in Wearables and Smart Speakers

6. Industry Best Practices: Strategic Partnerships, Investments, University Innovations, New Product Launch

New Product Development with ToF and LiDAR Sensors Enabling New Possibilities

Strategic Alliances and Investments in LiDAR to Deliver New Capabilities in Consumer Electronics

New Product Development with LiDAR Sensors Enabling Automatic Vacuum Cleaners

University Innovations in the LiDAR Space to Enable New Possibilities in Smartphones and AR

Investments and New Product Launches in AR/VR and Drones Involving LiDAR Technology

7. Global Patent Landscape for LiDAR Technology

Global Patent Assessment of LiDAR Technologies

Patent Filing Shows Potential Application for LiDAR in Multiple Industries

8. Companies to Action

LiDAR Technology Advancing AR and Gaming Applications

Integrated Drone Technology with High Efficiency

Robot Vacuum With Multi-level Memory

LiDAR-based Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

Robot Vacuum Cleaner with IoT Connectivity

9. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Silicon Photonics with LiDAR

Growth Opportunity 2: Machine Learning and AR

Growth Opportunity 3: Solid-state LiDAR

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stxway

