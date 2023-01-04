Global Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2022 - Disruptive Factory Automation Technologies Help Manufactures Successfully Combat Internal Challenges
With the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart factories, digital manufacturing technologies have been experiencing exponential technological growth.
Disruptive technologies are playing a vital role in the revolutionary transformation of many key industries, such as aerospace, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, and oil and gas. 3D printing, advanced robotics, IIoT, and many data-driven technologies are not only redefining manufacturing but also fundamentally reshaping product design.
Industries and manufacturers have adopted these transformative technologies to achieve maximum benefit, in terms of operating profits and achieving sustainability in manufacturing. Data technologies and data analytics define the entire new transformation and revitalization of manufacturing and make it a highly automated and self-sufficient entity. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies drive intelligent automation and serve as a catalyst that increases productivity in industrial operations.
Monolithic architecture is prevalent in industrial and manufacturing software development and deployment. Rigid and complex, a monolithic application is a large code repository where changes or updates require manual installation and scheduled downtime. Patches released during the release cycle can take months. A single failure can affect the entire application, and the system must recover completely to resume operations.
In increasingly changing and digitalized business environments, business agility and flexibility have become pivotal and rendered monolithic architecture inadequate. AR technology simplifies complex processes by placing the right information in the right place at the right time. It also bridges the gap between the cyber-physical IoT and the real world and creates a composite environment in real time.
Manufacturers are implementing advanced AR technology into their shop floor and assembly processes, to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and improve overall production; this trend is changing the face of manufacturing. AR superimposes holographic images and merges them with the real world and enables workers to identify effective ways to enhance the product design process.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Mega Trend Universe - Overview
2. Executive Dashboard
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- The Mega Trend Universe - Smart Manufacturing
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Vital to Future Success
3. Strategic Context
- Global Manufacturing Output Forecast - An Overview
- Changing Dynamics of the Manufacturing Industry
- Reimagining Manufacturing and Smart Factories in 2030
- Smart Factory - A 4IR Production Environment
- Enforcers that Call for Adoption of Smart Manufacturing
- Automation Levels in a Smart Factory Setup
- Growth Prospect of Global Factory Automation
- Characteristics of 4IR-based Smart Manufacturing
- How 4IR Revolutionizes Manufacturing
- Technology Drivers for Smart Factory Environment
4. Industry Best Practices
- Case Study: Data Analysis from Industrial Sensors
- Case Study: Robots Helping in Factory Automation
- Case Study: Virtual-reality-based Production
- Case Study: Predictive Maintenance
- Case Study: In-factory Autonomous Vehicles
- Case Study: Blockchain Helping with Vendor Management
- Case Study: 3D Printing for Lightweight Components
- Case Study: Flexible Manufacturing
- Case Study: Advanced Computer Vision
- Case Study: IoT Platform Assists Human Operators
- Case Study: Equipment Monitoring
- Case Study: Assembly Line Automation
- Case Study: Cobots
- Case Study: Blockchain-driven Digital Provenance
- Case Study: Precision Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Trend Opportunity - Attractiveness Analysis
5. Trend Impact Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- Trends Beets Implications
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Automation to Reduce Waste-related Losses
- Growth Opportunity 2: Automation to Assist Manufacturing-to-zero Initiatives
- Growth Opportunity 3: Automated Microfactories-as-a-Service Model to Empower SMBs
7. Next Steps
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Your Next Steps
- About the Growth Pipeline Model
8. Appendix
