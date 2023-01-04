Calibre Scientific Acquires TechniVal Group, a Comprehensive Provider of Laboratory Equipment Services in the United Kingdom

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of TechniVal Group Limited (the "Company"), a Scotland-based service provider and distributor of laboratory equipment serving life science, R&D, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies throughout the United Kingdom. TechniVal represents Calibre Scientific's entry into the laboratory equipment services industry which adds a complementary capability to Calibre Scientific's existing portfolio of manufacturing and distribution businesses in the British Isles.



TechniVal's service offering includes the supply, support, installation, calibration, validation, maintenance and repair of temperature-controlled equipment to the highest standards. The Company's diversified product distribution offering includes incubators, ovens, centrifuges, refrigeration equipment, laboratory and GMP washers and autoclaves, and freeze-dryers, among others.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific further diversifies its existing product offering in the laboratory supplies market but, more importantly, adds a dedicated services arm to its growing portfolio. "Based on its technical know-how and broad customer relationships, TechniVal has successfully serviced the UK market for years," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. "In partnership with the TechniVal team, we are excited to roll-out these services to the broader customer base of Calibre Scientific which will enable us to provide a comprehensive cradle-to-grave offering of equipment sale, installation, calibration, validation, maintenance and repair."

"As I evaluated various strategic options for the next phase of TechniVal's growth, Calibre Scientific stood out above the rest," said Gary Philp, Managing Director of TechniVal. "Their extensive portfolio of companies touches every aspect of the healthcare and life sciences market in the United Kingdom and Ireland which, combined with their entrepreneurial corporate culture, provide numerous actionable opportunities for TechniVal to drive meaningful growth going forward."

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers' challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

