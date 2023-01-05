Electric Bikes and Scooters Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric bikes and scooters market. As per TBRC’s electric bikes and scooters market forecast, the electric bikes and scooters market is expected to grow from $32.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The growth in the electric bikes and scooters market is due to the increasing awareness about pollution. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest electric bikes and scooters market share. Major players in the electric bikes and scooters market include Yadea, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., BMW, Hero Electric, Yamaha, Sunra, Vmoto Limited, AIMA Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., Terra Motors Group, and Prodeco Technologies L.L.C.

Trending Electric Bikes and Scooters Market Trend

Improving battery technology is an emerging trend in the electric bike and scooter market. One such technological improvement of batteries includes the growing use of graphene batteries in electric bikes and scooters.

Electric Bikes and Scooters Market Segments

· 1) By Product: Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters

· 2) By Battery: Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), Other Battries

· 3) By Voltage Capacity: 48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V, Above 96V

· 4) By Drive Mechanism: Hub Motor, Mid Drive, Other Drive Mechanisms

· By Geography: The global electric bikes and scooters market analysis is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric bicycles, often known as e-bikes or eBikes, are motorised bicycles with built-in electric motors that help with propulsion. Electric scooters frequently resemble motorcycles and are plug-in electric vehicles with two or three wheels and an electric motor.

· Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

