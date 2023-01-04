Kodiak Robotics Equips Autonomous Trucks With Ambarella AI System-on-Chip

Kodiak to exhibit self-driving truck at Ambarella event in Las Vegas during 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak Robotics, Inc. , a leading self-driving trucking company, today announced a partnership with Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, to integrate Ambarella’s CV2AQ AI perception system-on-chip (SoC) into its self-driving trucks for all camera data processing. To kick off the partnership publicly, Kodiak will exhibit one of its self-driving trucks at Ambarella’s demo event in Las Vegas during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) .







“Our focus on building the world’s safest and most reliable self-driving trucks requires us to seek out the best partners,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak. “Ambarella’s track record in building some of the market’s most advanced processors makes it an ideal partner for Kodiak. Ambarella’s focus on ADAS and autonomous technologies aligns our roadmaps even more closely. Lastly, Ambarella’s proven supply chain adds the confidence that its technology will be available to us when we need it.”

Taking a safety-first approach, Kodiak continually evaluates technologies and hardware that enhance its self-driving system. By incorporating the Ambarella CV2AQ SoC in Kodiak’s self-driving system, Kodiak is optimizing its camera data processing capabilities. The CV2AQ includes Ambarella’s proprietary CVflow® AI engine, and provides industry-leading AI performance per watt along with advanced imaging capabilities.

“We are excited to be working with Kodiak, to showcase our cutting-edge CV2AQ SoC family in their autonomous long-haul trucks,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO, Ambarella. “We are providing the trucking industry with the processors it requires to commercialize higher levels of autonomy, and with Kodiak as a partner, we’re confident in our ability to serve this vital segment of the emerging self-driving industry.”

Kodiak is also exploring the integration of Ambarella’s new CV3-AD AI domain controller SoC family as a complete embedded compute solution for its next generation of autonomous trucks. The CV3-AD family provides single-chip processing for multi-sensor perception—including high-resolution camera, radar and lidar—as well as deep fusion for multiple sensor modalities and AV path planning.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward — so people, partners, and the planet thrive. The company is developing an industry-leading technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak’s unique modular hardware approach integrates sensors into a streamlined sensor-pod structure that optimizes for perception, scalability, and maintainability. The company delivers freight daily for its customers along four routes in Texas and Oklahoma, operating autonomously on the highway portions of the routes. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on LinkedIn and Twitter . You can find the company press kit HERE .

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

