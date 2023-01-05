COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the COVID-19 drug associated APIs market. As per TBRC’s COVID-19 drug associated APIs market forecast, the COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is expected to grow from $8.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth in the COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is due to the increasing demand for antiretrovirals, antimalarials, sedatives, bronchodilators and other respiratory drugs. North America region is expected to hold the largest COVID-19 drug associated APIs market share. Major players in the COVID-19 drug associated APIs market include Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical, Alembic Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt Ltd., Sandoz Srl, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical (Haimen) Co. Ltd., and Yatai Pharma.

Trending COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Trend

Key players operating in the pharmaceutical industry that manufactures COVID-19 drug-associated APIs are focusing on strategies such as plant capacity or production capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe.

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Segments

· 1) By Drug Class: Antimalarials, Bronchodilators, Antibiotics, Antivirals, Other Drug Class

· 2) By Synthesis Type: Synthetic, Biotech

· 3) By Business Mode: Captive API, Merchant API

· By Geography: The global COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

COVID-19 drug-associated APIs refer to the active pharmaceutical components that are employed in the production of COVID-19 medications. Chemicals called "active pharmaceutical components" serve as the foundation for pharmaceutical drugs and medicines and are responsible for pharmacological activity in the human body.

