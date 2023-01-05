Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the oncology molecular diagnostics market. As per TBRC’s oncology molecular diagnostics market forecast, the oncology molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow from $7.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oncology molecular diagnostics market. North America is expected to hold the largest oncology molecular diagnostics market share. Major players in the oncology molecular diagnostics market include Abbott Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson, Cepheid, Danaher Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Leica Biosystems.

The advanced technology in genomics is a key trend in the oncology molecular diagnostics market. Advancements in cancer genome sequencing technology, computational analysis, tumor models, and innovation of modern cancer research methods promote early detection of cancer and its mutation. For instance, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., a US-based company, developed Cobas EGFR Mutation Test for non-small cell lung cancer patients. This test is a real-time test that detects 42 mutations of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene, along with the resistant mutation of cancer. In June 2020, FDA approved Cobas EGFR Mutation Test.

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Product: Instruments, Reagents, Other Products

• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), In-situ Hybridization (ISH), Isothermic Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INNAT), Chips & Microarrays, Sequencing, Mass Spectroscopy, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), Other Technologies

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides oncology molecular diagnostics global market research and insights on oncology molecular diagnostics global market size, drivers and oncology molecular diagnostics global market trends, oncology molecular diagnostics global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and oncology molecular diagnostics global market growth across geographies.

