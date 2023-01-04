Submit Release
A New Social Networking App for Life’s Problems has just been released, “Trubbled”

“Trubbled” with life’s problems? A new online community for everyone. A platform to share problems, experiences and advice.

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new App has just been released which will change Social Networking as we know it. A common theme for all, Problems in life, from everyday to life-changing.

Trubbled” with life’s problems? The new online community, download now on iOS/Android. Everyone has problems in life.

Relationships, Cost of Living, Kids, Work, Health, Abuse, Mental Health, Home, Society.

Trubbled, the new, free app is an online community just for problems, however big or small.

Often don’t want to confide in family or friends, with Trubbled everyone can connect with people worldwide with whom they can relate to.

-Post a problem(problems are moderated and a selection posted daily)
-Reply/comment to problems
-Like Posts/Comments
-Follow users
-DM to discuss further

https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/trubbled/id6443934410

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trouble

www.Trubbled.app

Marcus L
Trubbled
Info@trubbled.app
Marcus L
Trubbled
Info@trubbled.app
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

