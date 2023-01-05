Therapeutic Proteins Market Size Expected To Reach 200 Billion By 2027

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the therapeutic proteins market. As per TBRC’s therapeutic proteins market forecast, the therapeutic proteins market is expected to grow from $200.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The therapeutic proteins market is being driven by technological advancements in protein-based drug development. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest therapeutic proteins market share. Major players in the therapeutic proteins market include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc.

Trending Therapeutic Proteins Market Trend

Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment. Chronic diseases such as cancer and immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are a dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment, with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies. By overcoming the problems associated with previous antibody drugs, cell-based expression systems, such as the Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system, have increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies.In the last five years, the FDA has approved 213 drugs, among which 44 are monoclonal antibodies. For instance, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.

Therapeutic Proteins Market Segments

• By Product Type: Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, Follicle Stimulating Hormone

• By Application: Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cancer, Hormonal Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Other Applications

• By Function: Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity, Special Targeting Activity, Vaccines, Protein Diagnostics

• By Geography: The global therapeutic proteins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The therapeutic proteins market overview consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

