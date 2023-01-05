Global Polymer Biomaterial Market Is Projected To Grow At A 17% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Polymer Biomaterial Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Polymer Biomaterial Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polymer biomaterial market. As per TBRC’s polymer biomaterial market forecast, the polymer biomaterial market share is expected to grow from $126.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Increasing applications of polymeric biomaterials in tissue engineering are driving the global polymer biomaterials market. North America is expected to hold the largest polymer biomaterial market share. Major players in the polymer biomaterial market include BASF, Corbion, Zimmer Biomet, Royal DSM, Koninklijke DSM, Covestro, Evonik Industries.

Companies in the polymer biomaterial market are increasingly investing in bioresorbable copolymers for medical devices for better performance and long-term stability. Companies such as Evonik have invested in bioresorbable polymers for use in implantable medical devices. The company's copolymer possesses hydrophobic properties of polylactide and hydrophilic properties of polyethylene glycol enabling the degradation rates up to six times faster with added mechanical strength. This innovation enhances biocompatibility, safety, and performance of implantable products, and is applied in the areas of pediatrics and wound closure to accelerate and ease the healing process and provide long-term stability.

• By Type: Nylon, Silicone Rubber, Polyester, Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride, Other Types

• By Application: Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Tissue Engineering, Orthopedics, Neurological Disorders / Central Nervous System, Other Applications

• By Nature: Natural, Synthetic

• By Geography: The global polymer biomaterial market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

