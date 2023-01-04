Polyacrylamides Market worth $4.9 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 6.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Consumption of Anionic Polyacrylamide and Growing Demand from Oil & Gas Industry is estimated to grow the Polyacrylamides Market size soon.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polyacrylamides Market size is forecast to reach US$4.9 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026 due to increasing consumption from water treatment, oil & gas, personal care & cosmetics, and other industries. Polyacrylamide is used in drilling muds, additives for fracking fluid, and enhances oil recovery. In different applications, polyacrylamide acts as an agent such as drag reduction which is estimated to grow the demand for polyacrylamide. Additionally, polyacrylamide is a polyolefin that is used as flocculants or coagulants for municipal and industrial water treatment. Thus, increasing treatment capacity is also estimated to boost the market size. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyacrylamides Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the polyacrylamides market owing to increasing water treatment activities and growing oil recovery in Asian countries such as India, China, and others.

2. Increasing adoption of anionic polyacrylamide is noticed as they are used as oilfield mud additives in the petrochemical industry, as a cytoplasm additive in the paper industry, and as a coal-washing additive in the coal industry.

3. Additionally, polyacrylamide or polyolefin is non-toxic and offers foaming, anti-static, and lubricating properties, thus it is used in cosmetics as a stabilizer.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Cationic held the largest share of the global polyacrylamide market in 2020. Cationic is effective before the sludge into the filter press sludge dewatering as it contains moisture below 80%. Cationic in acidic or alkaline medium with the negative charge of the sewage in the sewage flocculation. Textile printing and dyeing wastewater required a negative charge of water treatment flocculants or coagulants with cationic polyacrylamide.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the global polyacrylamides market with 30% share in 2020 due to increasing construction activities in Asian countries such as Indian, China, and others. Also, increasing demand for polyacrylamide to enhance the oil recovery from the oil & gas industry. Polyacrylamide is used as a flocculants or coagulants in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as a viscosity modifier in mining, as a drag reducer in other industries. Hence, increasing development activities in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow the market size.

3. Powder polyacrylamide held the largest share of the global polyacrylamide market in 2020. Powder polyacrylamide is an extremely water-soluble high polymer categorized into anionic, cationic, and non-ionic. Polyacrylamide powder is widely used in agricultural fields as a soil conditioner to purify water.

4. Water treatment dominated the global polyacrylamide market in 2020 and growing at a CAGR of 6.9% in 2021-2026. Polyacrylamide or polyolefin is used for sewage treatment as a solid/liquid separator in municipal water treatment. Also, it containes a low level of oil thus it is used as a flocculants or coagulants in water treatment and sludge dewatering. Hence, increasing investment for sewage treatment is estimated to increase demand for polyacrylamide.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyacrylamides Industry are -

1. BASF

2. CNPC

3. Ashland

4. Kemira

5. Black Rose Industries Ltd.



