Enterprise Performance Management Market To Be Worth USD 11.63 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Rising need for making business strategies transparent for all employees is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Enterprise Performance Management Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period.

The Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) market size was USD 5.75 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for making business strategies transparent for all employees is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Industry verticals, such as manufacturing, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and others, are predicted to benefit greatly from integration of cloud-based infrastructure and business analytics. In addition, increased autonomy, shorter Time To Value (TTV), and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) are other factors rising demand and driving market revenue growth. Popularity of cloud-based EPM software is rising dramatically due to advantages, such as real-time access of operational and financial data, that are unavailable with current legacy and on-premise systems. Without a guarantee of greater quality, infrastructure costs, such as server and operating system upgrades, which is rising prices of running on-premise corporate performance management systems. Moreover, updates for customers cloud-based EPM applications are sent out automatically, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Enterprise Performance Management market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Enterprise Performance Management market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Board International S.A, IBM, CCH Tagetik, Adaptive Insights Inc., Infor Inc., Workiva, Host Analytics Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, and Anaplan.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Enterprise Performance Management market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the enterprise performance management market based on component, deployment mode, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Services

Solutions

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Enterprise Performance Management report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Enterprise Performance Management market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research Report on the Enterprise Performance Management Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Enterprise Performance Management market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Enterprise Performance Management market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Enterprise Performance Management market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Enterprise Performance Management market and its key segments?

