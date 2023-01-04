Barclays Bank PLC Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for its iPath® S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (ticker OILNF)

Barclays Bank PLC (the "Issuer") announced today the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase any and all of its iPath® S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs due August 14, 2036 US (the "Notes" or the "ETNs") and solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") to amend certain provisions of the Notes, subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions set out in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated December 1, 2022 (the "Statement"). The Offer and Consent Solicitation were amended and extended on December 1, 2022.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 3, 2023 (the "Expiration Deadline"). The Issuer has received and accepted 190,031 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Deadline, representing approximately 52.36% of the outstanding Notes as of the Expiration Deadline. All conditions to the Offer were deemed satisfied or waived by the Issuer as of the Expiration Deadline. The aggregate purchase price of the Notes accepted by the Issuer is $38,401,464.48, reflecting the previously announced purchase price of $202.08 per Note (the "Purchase Price"). On January 5, 2023 (the "Settlement Date"), Noteholders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will receive the previously announced Purchase Price.

Pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the Issuer has obtained the requisite consents to the Proposed Amendment (as defined below). The indenture and the global certificate with respect to the Notes will be amended on the Settlement Date to provide the Issuer with the right to redeem, in its sole discretion, all, but not less than all, of the outstanding Notes on the Redemption Date for a cash payment per Note equal to the Closing Indicative Note Value on the valuation date (the "Valuation Date") specified by the Issuer in the redemption notice. The "Redemption Date" will be the fifth Business Day after the Valuation Date. The amendment described in this paragraph is referred to as the "Proposed Amendment".

Notes purchased by the Issuer pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled on the Settlement Date. The Issuer currently intends to effectuate the Proposed Amendment promptly after the Expiration Date and redeem all outstanding Notes shortly after the Proposed Amendment becomes effective. The payment upon redemption to Noteholders may be greater than or less than the Purchase Price pursuant to the Offer but will not include the Premium Payment or any amount in excess of the Closing Indicative Note Value on the Valuation Date of such redemption.

Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Statement.

For Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offer is set out in the Statement. Copies of the Statement are available at www.ipathetn.com/oilnf. Further details about the transaction can be obtained from:

The Dealer Manager

Barclays Capital Inc.

745 Seventh Avenue

New York, New York 10019

United States

Telephone: +1 212-528-7990

Attn: Barclays ETN Desk

Email: etndesk@barclays.com

The Tender Agent

The Bank of New York Mellon

160 Queen Victoria Street

London EC4V 4LA

United Kingdom

Attn: Debt Restructuring Services

Telecopy no. +44 20 7964 2536

Email: debtrestructuring@bnymellon.com

DISCLAIMER

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Statement. No offer or invitation to acquire or exchange any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. This announcement and the Statement contain important information, which must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer and Consent Solicitation. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its stockbroker, bank manager, lawyer, accountant or other independent financial adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Offer and Consent Solicitation. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Manager or the Tender Agent (or any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of such persons, or any affiliate of such persons) makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should participate in the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

General

Neither this announcement, the Statement nor the electronic transmission thereof constitutes an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Notes (and tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer will not be accepted from Noteholders) in any circumstances in which the Offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the Notes, blue sky or other laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or such affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Issuer in such jurisdiction. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Manager or the Tender Agent (or any director, officer, employee, agent or affiliate of, any such person) makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should tender Notes in the Offer. In addition, each Noteholder participating in the Offer will be deemed to give certain representations in respect of the other jurisdictions referred to below and generally as set out in the Statement under the section entitled "Procedures for Participating in the Offer." Any tender of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer from a Noteholder that is unable to make these representations will not be accepted.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a full-service corporate and investment bank. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com.

Selected Risk Considerations

An investment in the ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any change in the level of the underlying index between the inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the value of such index has increased or decreased, as the case may be. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of Barclays Bank PLC and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, if Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

Market and Volatility Risk: The market value of the ETNs may be influenced by many unpredictable factors and may fluctuate between the date you purchase them and the maturity date or redemption date. You may also sustain a significant loss if you sell your ETNs in the secondary market. Factors that may influence the market value of the ETNs include prevailing market prices of the commodity markets, the U.S. stock markets or the U.S. Treasury market, the index components included in the underlying index, and prevailing market prices of options on such index or any other financial instruments related to such index; and supply and demand for the ETNs, including economic, financial, political, regulatory, geographical or judicial events that affect the level of such index or other financial instruments related to such index.

Concentration Risk: Because the ETNs are linked to an index composed of futures contracts on a single commodity or in only one commodity sector, the ETNs are less diversified than other funds. The ETNs can therefore experience greater volatility than other funds or investments.

A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: Although the ETNs are listed on a U.S. national securities exchange, a trading market for the ETNs may not develop and the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You may not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation.

The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the secondary market may result in significant losses.

The S&P GSCI® Total Return Index and the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index (the "S&P GSCI Indices") are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and have been licensed for use by Barclays Bank PLC. S&P® and GSCI® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poors' Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"). These trademarks have been licensed to SPDJI and its affiliates and sublicensed to Barclays Bank PLC for certain purposes. The S&P GSCI® Indices are not owned, endorsed, or approved by or associated with Goldman, Sachs & Co. or its affiliated companies. The ETNs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, SPFS, or any of their respective affiliates (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the ETNs or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETNs particularly or the ability of the S&P GSCI® Indices to track general market performance.

© 2023 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and used with the permission, of their respective owners.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

