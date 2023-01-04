Submit Release
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces HEMO-CAR-T Process Qualification Run Completed

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc HEMO, the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second Process Qualification ("PQ") run of the end-to-end process for the manufacture of HEMO-CAR-T cells. The process was carried out in the Company's current Good Manufacturing Practice ("cGMP") compliant clean rooms. It was followed by a battery of analytical release tests required to verify the quality of the manufactured HEMO-CAR-T cells.

This PQ run is the second of minimum three identical manufacturing runs required for the submission of an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). The IND is needed to obtain authorization from the FDA to commence Phase I clinical trials of HEMO-CAR-T.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

 https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

 headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

 peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

 Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

 Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company HEMO headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

