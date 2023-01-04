Quadient Announces over $12M Subscription-based Software Services Contract with Top 5 Global Health Insurance Company

Paris, January 4, 2023

Quadient QDT, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the largest contract for its Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions, with the signature of a two-year contract extension with one of the top 5 global healthcare insurance companies based in the United States.

Earlier in 2022, the long-standing Quadient mail solutions customer had selected Quadient's leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) solution to create, manage and distribute personalized and compliant customer communications across multiple touchpoints and channels. The recent contract extension includes a full set of professional services to support the migration from dozens of existing systems across their enterprise to Quadient® Inspire, as the health insurance company decided to make the platform its unique and centralized CCM hub going forward. Overall, the project expansion, on top of the initial scope, represents more than $6 million per year revenue on average, with a start of contribution as soon as the fourth quarter of this fiscal year ending on January 31, 2023.

"We are honored that this leading health insurance organization has put their trust in Quadient," said Geoffrey Godet, Quadient's chief executive officer. "The first phase of this project had already demonstrated the ability of our mail solutions sales organization to work with its large customers to identify digital transformation opportunities, and work alongside our software and professional services teams to help businesses transition from legacy systems to our powerful omnichannel solution."

"Quadient constantly aims at being a trusted partner for companies implementing large-scale digitalized customer journeys. In a very competitive market, we take particular pride in such a high-profile customer choosing to migrate their legacy systems to our Quadient Software platform after having experienced it for several months, confirming our approach to successfully onboard an organization on an initial scope, to support and nurture long-term relationships with our clients and to finally enable them to scale our solution throughout their entire organization. This cross-selling success story and the current project expansion are a demonstration of our capacity to unlock synergies across our businesses and will naturally contribute to our yearly revenue growth acceleration."

Quadient Inspire is the only solution on the market that offers true any-premise deployments, from Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), to hosted managed Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), on-premise, private, public, or hybrid cloud deployments.

Part of Quadient's Intelligent Communication Automation platform, Inspire is purpose-built for companies with very large communication volumes, where scale is a critical requirement, and contributes to powering more than 1 billion customer-facing communications and interactions every day. Quadient's Intelligent Communication Automation solutions empower companies to both respond to market, regulatory and customer experience changes, and transforming their communication flows to offer elevated experiences through multiple channels.



About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment