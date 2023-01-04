Global Plywood Market Is Expected To Grow To More Than $146.7 Bn By 2030, Registering A CAGR of 6.1% During Forecasted Time Period

New York, NY, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Plywood Market By Product Type (Hardwood Plywood, Softwood Plywood, Decorative Plywood, Tropical Plywood, And Others), By Application (Construction, Furniture, Packaging, Transportation, Flooring, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022-2030" in its research database.

"As per the latest research study, the demand of global Plywood Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 105.9 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 146.7 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

What is Plywood? How big is the Plywood Industry?

Plywood Industry Coverage & Overview:

The plywood market includes sales of plywood by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are a sort of production board that is fabricated from thin wood layers that are glued collectively and feature an outer layer that is plastic-like, a resin-impregnated paper that improves the sturdiness of plywood. This plywood has excessive structural energy & versatility and additionally works higher in opposition to moisture.

Plywood is extensively utilized in interior layout and furniture work. Apart from being the most cost-efficient and durable, it's also a superior alternative to ordinary wood. The major types of plywood markets are softwood and hardwood. Softwood plywood has a back and front veneer of softwood and is used for ornamental functions along with furniture construction. These are utilized in furniture, floors and construction, automotive interiors, packaging, marine, and different packages and are utilized by residential and commercial sectors.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 105.9 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 146.7 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Austal Plywoods Private Limited, Boise Cascade Company, Eksons Corporation Berhad, Georgia Pacific LLC, Latvijas Fineries AS, Meta's Wood, Potlatch Deltic Corporation, SVEZA Forest, UPM Kymmene Oyj, Weyerhaeuser Company Limited. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Plywood Market: Growth Dynamics

Plywood has excellent fire and chemical resistance, flexibility, and structural strength. It also offers sound and extreme heat insulation. These characteristics make it useful for a variety of industries, including construction, aviation, and marine. It is employed in the construction sector to create items like doors, stairs, external cladding, flooring, framing, interiors of rails & balustrades, internal paneling, and timber furnishings.

On the other hand, marine industry-based plywood may survive on brief exposure to seawater without degrading or decomposing. It is used to make boat cupboards, walls, seating, and other interior fixtures as well as stringers, floors, and transoms. Additionally, technological breakthroughs made by top businesses have improved product quality while simultaneously lowering manufacturing costs and increasing profitability. The increased popularity of plywood along with the R&D activities propels the global plywood market.

The increased usage of plywood in numerous industrial markets because of its excessive resistance to a wide variety of chemical compounds has also provided a thrust to both the global and regional marketplace. Furthermore, the growth in investments in extensive R&D activities aimed at introducing product variants with stronger durability, low toxicity, advanced aesthetics, environmental sustainability, etc., is expected to fuel the plywood marketplace over the forecast period. The benefits of plywood also include the trigger to accelerate the growth of the plywood market. The plywood market is commonly influenced by the increased demand for plywood from residential areas across different regions.

The major restraint which affects the growth of the global plywood market is the availability of replacement products in the marketplace. Many products are made at a low cost and are used as the factitious for plywood.

Plywood Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global plywood market is segmented into product type, application, and region.

In terms of product type, the plywood market is segmented into hardwood, softwood, decorative and tropical plywood. The decorative section is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% and is likely to showcase splendid capacity for the future increase of the section. These are used for industrial and home packages and are made up of a sheet of wood veneer. Plywood is of different types such as water-resistant plywood, ornamental plywood, and industrial plywood.

Based on application, the market is segmented into construction, furniture, packaging, transportation, flooring, and others. It is stated that there's an excessive demand for plywood and laminates for the production of furniture to promote the increase of the furniture segment. Plywood and laminate provide an ornamental appearance to the furniture. As such, consumers prefer the usage of plywood and laminate as a substitute for raw wood-based products. The furniture segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5% throughout the forecast period.

The global Plywood market is segmented as follows:

By application

Construction

Furniture

Packaging

Transportation

Flooring

Others

By product

Hardwood plywood

Softwood plywood

Decorative plywood

Tropical plywood

Others

Plywood Market By Product Type (Hardwood Plywood, Softwood Plywood, Decorative Plywood, Tropical Plywood, And Others), By Application (Construction, Furniture, Packaging, Transportation, Flooring, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022-2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Plywood market include -

Austal Plywoods Private Limited

Boise Cascade Company

Eksons Corporation Berhad

Georgia Pacific LLC

Latvijas Fineries AS

Meta's Wood

Potlatch Deltic Corporation

SVEZA Forest

UPM Kymmene Oyj

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The global plywood market was estimated at USD 105.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 146.7 million by 2030

The plywood market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Plywood is utilized in furniture production due to its energy and durability, and additionally in furniture making due to its versatility. The increased demand for plywood across different regions propels the market growth.

Based on type, the decorative segment has dominated the market in 2021.

Based on an application, furniture segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2021.

Asia-Pacific dominates the plywood market, due to growth in the production activities within the region. According to Investors in India, the development industry is anticipated to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Plywood industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Plywood Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Plywood Industry?

What segments does the Plywood Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Plywood Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Application, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global plywood market is anticipated to be dominated by the North American region in 2021, with a share of 85.52%, which can be attributed to the strong increase in residential production spending in the country. The rise in consumer expenditure on aesthetically attractive furniture products and the sizeable increase in the single-own circle of relatives' housing constructions are different elements that possibly trigger product demand.

During the projection period of 2022-2030, the market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to expand at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This can be ascribed to the rise in building and construction activities throughout developing nations.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2021, West Fraser, a multi-country-wide wood products corporation with 60+ places throughout one kind areas like the U.K., the U.S., Canada, and Europe, received the orientated strand board (OSB) mill close to Allendale, South Carolina.

In April 2022, Weyerhaeuser introduced a USD 265 million settlement to accumulate 80,800 acres of top-rate excellent timberlands in North and South Carolina from a Campbell Global-controlled fund. Inside the company's Southern Timberlands segment, the purchase is predicted to provide harvest heaps per acre and portfolio-main cash flow.

