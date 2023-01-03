Submit Release
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Welcomes New Year’s Baby

While Rowan arrived after New Year’s Day, his parents say they are happy he is the first baby at Naval for the new year. Rowan’s mother, who is from Jacksonville, North Carolina, said she was also born at Naval.

“We are glad he came before his due date and happy he is here. Everyone here has just done an amazing job and are super nice; we wish them the best,” said Sgt. Kouris, a United States Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

NMCCL congratulates the family and wishes them a safe and happy 2023.

