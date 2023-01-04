Global Automotive Lubricants Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 4.50% By 2028
Global Automotive Lubricants Market Share Global Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2022 – 2028
The global Automotive Lubricants market was worth around USD 87,291.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 113676.24 million by 2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Lubricants market was worth around USD 87,291.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 113676.24 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.50 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Automotive Lubricants market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Automotive Lubricants market.
— Prakash Torase
Automotive lubricants are used to reduce friction between surfaces and points of contact, such as the road and the car, thereby protecting the automotive parts and improving vehicle performance. The booming automotive industry, rising car manufacturing, and rising disposable income are all driving this market forward. Furthermore, the use of automotive lubricants is being boosted by huge opportunities from emerging nations and rising demand for environmentally friendly lubricants. Owing to the rise in demand of Automotive Lubricants, the global Automotive Lubricants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.
Request Free Sample @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/automotive-lubricants-market
In terms of energy usage, the engine components utilise almost 60% of the energy in the vehicle. As a result, advances in car lubricants are an excellent area to start optimising engine performance. High-performance automobile lubricants have excellent solvency and hydrophilic properties. Furthermore, superior synthetic lubricants with lower viscosity improve engine fuel economy to a greater extent. In addition, performance additives are added to automobile lubricants to improve performance and extend engine life. A variety of additives is utilised in modern vehicle lubricants to provide better engine lubrication. All of these factors combine to propel the automotive lubricants industry forward.
The global Automotive Lubricants market is segregated based on base oil, application, and vehicle type. Based on base oil, the global Automotive Lubricants market is distinguished into Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Semisynthetic Lubricants and Bio-based Lubricants. The mineral oil segment dominates the market. Based on application, the Automotive Lubricants market is segmented into Energy Oil, Gear & Brake Oil, Transmission Fluids, Greases and Others. The engine oil segment is expected to lead over the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the Automotive Lubricants market is segmented into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Others. The passenger cars and heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market.
Global Automotive Lubricants Market
The North American market is primarily driven by Mexico's rapid industrialisation. Since the last decade, Mexico has emerged as a major automobile manufacturing hub. Because of the country's low manufacturing costs, major automakers in the United States have relocated their production bases to Mexico. The growing demand for bio-lubricants is also evident in developed markets such as North America and Europe. Due to rapid economic development, mega construction projects, and the introduction of various favourable policies by the government, the Asia Pacific automotive industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-performance, luxurious passenger cars has attracted significant investment from global automakers. Aside from that, major industry players are shifting their production facilities to the highly profitable Asia Pacific market due to the availability of low-cost labour, rising demand, and favourable government policies.
Key players functioning in the global Automotive Lubricants market include ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC., EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION, TOTAL S.A, BP PLC., CHEVRON CORPORATION, PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED, VALVOLINE, INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED and FUCHS LUBRICANTS.
Browse the full “Automotive Lubricants Market By Base oil (Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Semisynthetic Lubricants and Bio-based Lubricants), By Application (Energy Oil, Gear & Brake Oil, Transmission Fluids, Greases and Others), By Vehicle type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Others) and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-lubricants-market
Recents Developments
In November 2021, EPCCO Lubricants, a joint venture between Chevron Al Khaleej and ENOC Group, has partnered with Dynatrade, the UAE's largest multi-brand automobile service brand, to distribute ENOC and Caltex lubricants in the region. Dynatrade will distribute ENOC and CALTEX products across the country under the five-year agreement, which includes diesel engine oil, gasoline engine oil, hydraulic oil, gear oil, greases, and coolants. The product line of EPPCO Lubricant includes 31 SKUs of petrol engine oils, diesel engine oils, anti-freeze/coolants in 1 litre and 4 litre packs, injector fluids, and ancillaries such as transmission fluid, brake & clutch fluids, and gear oil.
In October 2020, The FUCHS Group has acquired WELPONER SRL's lubricants in Bolzano, Italy. The acquired company will be converted into one of the company's subsidiaries, FUCHS LUBRIFICANTI S.P.A. This will assist the company in expanding its customer base as well as its workforce.
Inquire more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/automotive-lubricants-market
Global Automotive Lubricants market is segmented as follows:
By Base oil
Mineral Oil Lubricants
Synthetic Lubricants
Semisynthetic Lubricants
Bio-based Lubricants
By Application
Energy Oil
Gear & Brake Oil
Transmission Fluids
Greases
Others
By Vehicle type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Related Press Release @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-automotive-lubricants-market
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Read our other Trending Report :
Paprika Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paprika-market
Rice Protein Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/rice-protein-market
Coffee Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/coffee-market
Soybean Oil Based Lubricant Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/soybean-oil-based-lubricant-market
Turmeric Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/turmeric-market
Food Robotics Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-robotics-market
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Blog:https://zmrblog.com/
BLOG:https://chemicalnewsreports24.com/
Prakash Torase
zion market research
+ + +1 855-465-4651
sales@zionmarketresearch.com