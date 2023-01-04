C5 Resin Market size is expected to be valued at $450.1 million by the end of the year 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

C5 Resin Market size is expected to be valued at $450.1 million by the end of 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C5 Resin Market size is expected to be valued at $450.1 million by the end of the year 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The increase in demand for hot melt adhesives in the packaging industry is highly driving the C5 resin market. Significant growth in the construction industry is also contributing to the increase in need and demand for C5 Resin. Industry-led promotion of specific grade applications are also driving the C5 resin market. Aliphatic resin is also used as a synthetic adhesive in bonding wood particles and various other applications. Furthermore, hydrocarbon resins/petroleum resin, a C5 resin is also used in the paint, adhesives and printing inks. The increase in the application of products like paints and adhesives is driving the demand for C5 resin market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/C5-Resin-Market-Research-502982

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the C5 Resin market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the C5 Resin market owing to the growing construction industry especially in major countries like China, India and Japan.

2. The increase in use of hot melt adhesives in industries such as automotive industry, healthcare industry and paper industry is driving the C5 resin market.

3. The extensive use of pressure sensitive tapes and labels in the packaging industry and medical industry is contributing to the growth of C5 Resin market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502982

Segment Analysis:

1. C5 Resin Market Segment Analysis – By Material Type : Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon resins segment held the largest share in the C5 Resin market in the year 2020. The increase in use of hydrocarbon resin can be linked to the fact that it provides various applications ranging from rubber and asphalt formations to coating and caulking compositions. The rising demand for hydrocarbon resin in printing inks, sealants, paints, specialty tapes, repositionable tapes, packaging tapes and permanent tapes is fueling the growth of C5 resin market.

2. C5 Resin Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Adhesives and Sealants segment held the largest share in the C5 Resin market in the year 2020 with a CAGR growing at 4.2% during the forecast period 2020-2026. C5 Resin is hugely used in adhesives and sealants, as they enhance the adhesiveness quality, increases resistance to acid, alkaline and water. C5 are largely used in adhesives as tackifiers to increase the adhesion and tackiness of the adhesives and sealants.

3. C5 Resin Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : Construction Industry segment held the largest share of more than 30% in the C5 Resin market in the year 2020. C5 is extensively used in applications such as paints, coatings, adhesives, sealants etc., which is hugely used in the construction industry. The increase in the number of activities in the building and construction sector is increasing the need and demand for applications like paint, coatings and adhesives & sealants The construction industry in the US is expected to reach US$4,814million in the year 2021, which is expected to drive the C5 market hugely in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the C5 Resin industry are:

1. Eastman Chemical Company,

2. Henan Anglxxon Chemical Co., Ltd,

3. Kolon Industries,

4. Neville Chemical Company,

5. TOTAL Cray Valley.

Click on the following link to buy the C5 Resin Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502982

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. High-Performance Films Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/High-Performance-Films-Market-Research-503079

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062