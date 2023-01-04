Syncell Expands Global Services for Spatial Biomarker Discovery

Syncell announced the expansion of its Global Rapid Access Service Program (GRASP) to address high demands using its Microscoop technology for microscopy-guided proteomics discovery.

TAIPEI, Taiwan and LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Syncell, a biotech technology pioneering in biotools for spatial proteomics, today announced the expansion of its Global Rapid Access Service Program (GRASP) to accept more service projects for microscopy-guided proteomics discovery. Syncell's Microscoop (TM) system is effectively a "pickable" microscope that allows isolation and identification of proteins at special locations under a microscope. It has been successfully used to discover novel biomarkers for specific biological problems, including identification of disease-associated biomarkers. Due to popular requests of services, all previously built in-house Microscoop systems were fully occupied. To fulfill customers' needs, Syncell has built additional systems and now can accommodate more service projects.

"Syncell's Microscoop technology is unique in the spatial biology field because it enables hypothesis-free high-precision spatial proteomics," said Dr. Jung-Chi Liao, the Founder and CEO of Syncell. "We are excited to see the high demands of services for diverse life science problems. We are also happy to see recent successful proteomics discovery for customers' projects. To address the high enthusiasm of our technology, we accelerated in-house system production and now we are able to expand our service program to accept more projects." It is expected that scientists from different fields such as neuroscience, cancer biology, immunology, and cell biology will be benefited by Syncell's pioneering technology to reveal proteins or biomarkers at specific microscopic locations.

Syncell will participate in the JP Morgan Healthcare Meeting in San Francisco, CA on Jan 9-11, 2023. It will announce its second grant competition focusing on cell biology soon. Currently Syncell is working with two awardees of the first grant competition to identify novel biomarkers for two important problems, one in neuroscience and the other in immunology.

About Syncell

Syncell is a commercial stage biotech company, with a vision to revolutionize spatial biology research. Its first product, Microscoop, is the first and only microscopic bioimaging system that allows researchers to pick up, identify and quantify thousands of known and unknown proteins in specified cellular and subcellular locations. Microscoop will provide deep spatial proteomics insights to transform a wide range of basic biology and translational research including neuroscience, oncology, immunology, or infectious disease to identify novel biomarkers with spatial context to accelerate biomarker discovery research and drug development programs.

