Side Appoints Zillow Veteran Stephen Capezza as President

Capezza joins Side following nearly 10 years at Zillow Group, where he most recently served as senior vice president of business operations, to help drive Side's continued growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with the best agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique companies, today announced the appointment of Stephen Capezza as president. In this newly created role, Capezza will drive Side's continued growth as the company pursues its mission to transform the best real estate professionals into companies that are the service leaders in their communities.

"Steve is the exact right person to help guide Side through the next phase of our growth," said Guy Gal, Side CEO. "He has significant industry experience, and a deep understanding of the specific needs of the top-producing agents and teams we partner with at Side. I am excited to work with Steve to help thousands more top-producing agents and teams become their own companies in the coming years."

Capezza brings decades of experience managing high-impact sales and customer success teams, most recently at Zillow Group, where he served as senior vice president of business operations. In this role, he oversaw Zillow Premier Agent, which connects consumers searching for homes on Zillow with real estate professionals. Zillow Premier Agent serves over 150,000 agents nationally and generates over $1.2B in revenue. Capezza joined Zillow in 2015 following the company's acquisition of Trulia, where he spent two years leading Trulia's San Francisco sales and operations teams.

"Side's platform is the future of brokerage," said Capezza. "I'm thrilled to play a role in expanding this unique model so that even more agents, teams, and independent brokers across the country can take ownership of their business and careers."

Alongside Capezza, Side has added several new executives to the team in 2022. In March, Side appointed Michelle Denogean as CMO; Denogean previously served as the CMO at automotive companies Edmunds.com and Roadster, where she built the brand and go-to-market strategy. In August, Side appointed Carmine "CJ" Napolitano as CFO; Napolitano brings over 25 years of C-Suite experience at public and private companies, most recently serving as CFO and COO at software development company Propel.

"With this experienced executive team in place, we will continue to advance our mission to transform the best real estate agents into companies that they own, and help those companies continue to grow," said Gal.

Side is the industry's only real estate brokerage platform, empowering the very best agents, teams and indie brokers to create and grow their own companies — without the time, cost or risk of operating a brokerage. Unlike consumer-facing brokerage brands, Side works behind the scenes to provide our partners with time-saving technology and premier support services. This way, they're free to focus on what matters most: serving their clients and communities. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at http://www.side.com.

